the main news content rewritten in Urdu. The text must be at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs. Also, I must ignore any repeated navigational labels or boilerplate in the source.

The source text seems to be a substantive news content about PM Shehbaz Sharif's statement on UN Peacekeepers Day. So I need to rewrite it in Urdu. I'll ensure the text is at least 2500 characters. That's quite long, so I'll expand a bit while keeping the core meaning.

Also, instructions: no double quotes in the text. So within the strings, I won't have double quotes. The output must be a single raw JSON object, no markdown. So I'll produce JSON directly. Topics maximum 5, so I'll list relevant topics. Category: likely





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