eu ke foreign policy chief kallas ki islamabad aamad: eighth eu-pakistan strategic dialogue ke aain

eu ke foreign policy chief kallas june 1 ko islamabad aain ge taki eighth eu-pakistan strategic dialogue mein hissa lein. is high-level dialogue mein pakistan aur eu ke darmiyan cooperation ko mazboot karne aur strategic engagement plan ki progress par ghor karna hai. kallas ke president, prime minister, aur cds se bhi mulaqat hone wali hain.

isolators kalla kaha hai ke vo islamabad june 1 ko aain ge taki official meetings aur eighth eu-pakistan strategic dialogue mein hissa lein. eu ke bayan ke mutabiq yeh dialogue kallas aur deputy prime minister aur foreign minister ishaq dar ke sifat e co-chair se hoga.

dono taraf se mu'tarded daman aain ge ongoing cooperation ko review karna aur future relations ko mazboot karne ke tarikay par ghor se karna. is meeting ke zariye officials ne strategic engagement plan ke under progress ko bhi assess karna hai jo june 2019 mein imaadaan kai thi. is agreement ke maqsad politics, trade, security, aur development jaise ilaamong mein cooperation ko behtar banana hai. eu-pakistan strategic dialogue dono taraf ke darmiyan sb se aala level ka forum hai. is mein regional aur global developments aur shared interest ke masail par guftagu karne ka moka milta hai. baad e mulaqat kallas aur dar ne islamabad mein joint press conference rakhne ka irtidad kiya. eu ne kaha hai ke is event ki media coverage unke official platforms ke zariye mutabiq hogi. is ziyarat ke dauraan kallas ke president asif ali zardari, prime minister shehbaz sharif, aur chief of defence staff field marshal asim munir se mulaqat karne ka program hai. unhone think tanks aur academic institutions ke members se bhi mulaqat karne ki umid ki hai. yeh mulaqat is baat ko reflect karti hai ke pakistan aur european union trade, development, climate change, migration, aur regional stability par amal kar Rahi hain. dono taraf regular high level meetings aur muntazir dialogue ke zariye cooperation ko gehra banana chahte hain





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Eu-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue Kallas Ishaq Dar Strategic Engagement Plan High-Level Meetings

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