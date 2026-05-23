police officer martyred, four injured in terrorist attack in Bannu

A police officer was martyred and four others injured during a clash between police and terrorists in the Barakzai area of Bannu, officials said. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and professionalism of police and CTD personnel.

A police officer was martyred and four others injured during a clash between police and terrorists in the Barakzai area of Bannu , officials said. According to police , an exchange of fire broke out in the limits of Merian police station and continued as additional personnel were called in to support the operation.

Police said the encounter took place in Merian, where terrorists opened fire on law enforcement personnel. One police officer was martyred in the firing, while four others were injured and shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Officials said the exchange of fire between police and terrorists was still ongoing, and more personnel had been summoned to the area.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter Terrorism Department carried out a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the limits of Merian police station. He paid tribute to police and CTD personnel for killing eight terrorists during the operation. Naqvi praised the bravery and professionalism of the personnel, saying KP Police and CTD had foiled the evil intentions of the terrorists. He saluted police and CTD personnel for bringing the terrorists to an exemplary end.

He also paid tribute to the martyred police officer who lost his life while fighting bravely. The interior minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred officer, saying the sacrifices of law enforcement personnel would always be remembered. Separately, Bannu police took timely action and defused an improvised explosive device planted near Miranshah Road.

According to police, the 10-kilogram remote-controlled bomb had been planted near Gul Zaman Mosque on Miranshah Road within the limits of Bannu Cantt police station. The bomb disposal squad safely defused the explosive material, which police said had been planted for sabotage





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Terrorism Police Terrorist Attack Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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