آئندہ مالی سال کے بجٹ میں 4 فیصد جی ڈی پی Growth اور 8.2 فیصد مہنگائی کا ہدف

حکومت نے اگلے مالی سال کے لیے 4 فیصد مجموعی ملکی پیداوار کی نمو، 8.2 فیصد مہنگائی اور متعدد بنیادی ڈھانچے کے منصوبوں کا اعلان کیا۔

سالانہ بجٹ کے مسودے کے مطابق آئندہ مالی سال کے لیے مجموعی ملکی پیداوار ( GDP ) کی نمو کا ہدف 4 فیصد رکھا گیا ہے جبکہ مہنگائی کی شرح 8.2 فیصد تخمیناً متوقع ہے۔ یہ منصوبہ زرعی اور صنعتی شعبوں کے لیے مخصوص اہداف بھی متعین کرتا ہے؛ زرعی شعبے کی نمو کا ہدف 3.

8 فیصد اور صنعتی شعبے کی نمو کا ہدف 4.5 فیصد مقرر کیا گیا ہے۔ سرکاری سرمایہ کاری کو مجموعی ملکی پیداوار کے 15 فیصد کے برابر ظاہر کیا گیا ہے۔ اس کے ساتھ ساتھ برآمدات کے لیے 32.9 ارب ڈالر اور خدمات کی برآمدات کے لیے 11.3 ارب ڈالر کا ہدف مقرر کیا گیا ہے۔ درآمدات کی متوقع مقدار 70 ارب ڈالر اور بیرون ملک سے آنے والی بھیجائی (ریمیٹنس) کی تخمینی رقم 42.4 ارب ڈالر بتائی گئی ہے۔ بجٹ کے تحت بڑے اور ترجیحی ترقیاتی منصوبوں کی فہرست بھی سامنے آئی ہے جن میں متعدد اہم ڈیمز، شاہراہیں، صحت اور تعلیم کے منصوبے شامل ہیں۔ موہمند ڈیم ہائیڈروپاور کے لیے 26 ارب روپئے اور داسو ہائیڈروپاور کے لیے 21 ارب روپئے مختص کیے گئے ہیں۔ کراچی بلک واٹر سپلائی پروجیکٹ کے لیے مزید 10 ارب روپئے مخصوص کیے گئے ہیں۔ تعلیمی شعبے میں دانیِش اسکول کے لیے 22 ارب روپئے اور وزیرِ اعظم کے صحت پروگرام کے لیے 3 ارب روپئے کا بجٹ منظور کیا گیا ہے۔ نقلی نظام اور بنیادی ڈھانچے کے لیے بھی خاطر خواہ سرمایہ کاری کا اعلان کیا گیا۔ سکھر‑حیدرآباد موٹر وے کے لیے 30 ارب روپئے، ایم ایل‑1 ریلوے منصوبے کے لیے 25 ارب روپئے، سندھ کوسٹل ہائی وے کے لیے 25 ارب روپئے اور مہران ہائی وے کے لیے 21 ارب روپئے مختص کیے گئے ہیں۔ اس کے علاوہ بڑے گاڑیوں پر کاربن لیوی اور الیکٹرک گاڑیوں (EVs) کے لیے مراعات جیسے ماحولیاتی اقدامات بھی اس سال کے بجٹ میں شامل کیے گئے ہیں۔ یہ تمام اقدامات ملکی معیشت کو مستحکم کرنے، سرمایہ کاری کو بڑھانے اور انفراسٹرکچر کی ترقی کے ذریعے روزگار کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے ڈیزائن کیے گئے ہیں





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