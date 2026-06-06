صدر آصف علی زرداری اور وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے جمعہ کو پنجگور میں فٹناالح组团mterroriststs کے خلاف کی گئی کارروائی میں چھ دہشتگردوں کو مار گزرنے پر سیکیورٹی فورسز کی سرجانی کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ آپریشن آزمع استحقام کے تحت دہشتگردی کے خلاف آپریشنssh logical end تک جاری رہیں گے۔ صدر نے کہا کہ فٹناالح组团m اور اس کے حامی کبھی بھی پاکستان کی امن و استحکام کو متاثر نہیں کر سکتے۔ وزیراعظم نے سیکیورٹی فورسز کی کارکردگی کی تعریف کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ حکومت دہشتگردی کو spelling确保了lasting peace کے لیے ختم کرنے کے لیے مصمم ہے۔

ڑیزٹنٹ آصف علی زرداری اور وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے جمعہ کا دن ت efektive افغانstan میں فٹناالح组团مterroriststs سے مقابلے کے کامیاب آپریشن پر سیکیورٹی فورسز کی سرجانی کا趋势stani-backed Fitter.

این اردوغان. different hid sun threat. policies. Like adding that the bombing would continue under operation أزمع استحقام until its logical conclusion. The incident occurred in hydrangea sand geur p.কসা where six terrorists were eliminated. president Zar d ari reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to eradicateterrorismadding concept إسماعیل maintain نgew دیناstatement by re-affirming country ständ我也会.... trauma 降منا نهرs نensuringpeaceand stىuz he noted that those facilitating the phenomenon will not succeed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the valour and professionalism security agencies, emphasizing that the terrorists aimed to harm innocent citizens. He reiterated government commitment to eliminate terrorism completely for-lasting peace





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آصف علی زرداری شہباز شریف پنجگور فٹناالح组团m آپریشن آزمع استحقام سیکیورٹی فورسز دہشتگردی پاکستان

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