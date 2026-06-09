احمد آباد ہاسٹل حادثے: ایک سال بعد خاندان اور طلبا کے دکھ کی داستان

ایئر انڈیا طیارے اور احمد آباد کے میڈیکل کالج ہاسٹل کے درمیان حادثے کے ایک سال بعد، متاثرہ خاندان اور طلباء نے اپنے دکھوں کا بیان کیا۔ تصاویر، یادوں اور اس وقت کے مناظر ان کے دل میں زندہ ہیں۔

احمد آباد میں ایک میڈیکل کالج کے ہاسٹل میں پیش آنے والے حادثے کی تفصیلات سامنے آ رہی ہیں۔ جس دن ایئر انڈیا کا طیارہ اس ہاسٹل سے ٹکرا گیا تھا، وہاں خاندان پرہلود ٹھاکر ، ان کی اہلیہ سرلا بین اور دو سالہ پوتی آدھیا موجود تھیں۔ طیارہ گرنے سے متعلق رپورٹوں کے مطابق， ایک ہفتے کے بعد ہاسٹل مکمل طور پر تباہ ہو گيا۔ اس حادثے میں 260 افراد کی ہلاکت ہوئی، جن میں سے 241 طیارے کے مسافر اور 19 زمین پر موجود افراد شامل ہیں۔ طý气道 کی پرواز لندن جا رہی تھی۔ ҳам怎么说：۔当时午餐时间， hostel 正在提供午餐， سرلا بین وہیں کام کر رہی تھیں، اور آدھیا کو واش روم جانے کی ضرورت پیش آئی تو انہوں نے اسے اوphthal لے گئیں۔ چند لمحوں بعد طý气道 گر گیا۔ ٹھاکر دوسری عمارت میں کام کر رہے تھے، انھوں نے دھوئیں دیکھ کر ضرورت سے زیادہ جلدی میں سب کچھ چھوڑ کر وہاں دوڑے۔ آج تک وہ وہ لمحات یاد کرتے ہیں کہ دھماکہ، تپش، باورچی خانے میں بکھرے ہوئے گیس سلنڈر، اور Beat ازآغاز کمرے میں پکارنا سرلا!

سرla! The hostel building was severely damaged, with its upper floors destroyed, concrete structures hanging, walls bearing burn marks, and debris of suitcases, clothes, dust, and twisted steel scattered everywhere. The adjacent area remained a wreck for nearly a week, with the family searching through various hospitals, wards, and relief camps, following rumors and repeatedly asking the same questions. Today, when ٹھاکر remembers آدھیا, he recalls how she would bring biscuits home and run into his arms.

When he mentions سرلا بین, he remembers a woman who spent most of her life feeding others. The incident also affected other students present in the hostel at that time. ارمان کاٹھان پٹھان and his friend آدتیہ دیال were late for lunch that day. After they sat down to eat, a loud crash was heard.

Moments later, a part of the building collapsed, pinning آدتیہ's legs under a table. Gas cylinders began exploding, forcing rescue workers back. The room filled with dust, پٹھان had difficulty breathing, and he broke a windowpane by hitting it. By the time rescue workers got them out, آدتیہ had also arrived at the scene.

آدتیہ recalls students running in all directions, trying to understand what happened while the building where they ate daily was filled with smoke. A year later, sitting in their hostel room, both friends remember the number of bodies brought that afternoon. As trainee doctors, they were not unfamiliar with death but were unprepared for such a situation. The local authorities have approved plans to demolish the destroyed complex and construct a new hostel.

However, for now, the debris remains as it is. Students still pass by the hostel on their way to lectures, and every few minutes they hear the sound of overhead airplanes. For decades, that sound was part of the city's background, as ordinary and unnoticed as street noise. They say, "Whenever a plane passes, we feel the same pain. We don't even look up at the sky.





BBCUrdu / 🏆 11. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

احمد آباد حادثہ ایئر انڈیا طیارہ میڈیکل کالج ہاسٹل پرہلود ٹھاکر خاندان کا دکھ

United States Latest News, United States Headlines