نائب وزیراعظم اور وزیرِ خارجہ اسحاق ڈار نے FDI بڑھانے اور private investment ko aam karny ke liye کاروباری mhul assures diya hai، privatization، inter-agency coordination aur policy implementation pargian ki meeting chalki۔

نائب وزیراعظم اور وزیرِ خارجہ سنیٹر اسحاق ڈار نے پاکستان میں رقم وصول کرنے اور معاشی ترقی کو مضبوط کرنے کے لیے کاروباری ماحول فراہم کرنے کا عہد کیا ہے۔ اسحاق ڈار نے کچھ نہ کچھ کرنے کے لیے کاروباری ماحول میں بہتری، سرمایہ کاری کو آسان بنانا، نجیândہی عمل کو آگے بڑھانا اور سرکاری اداروں کے درمیان همکاری کو مضبوط کرنے والی اقدامات پر gian نظر کے لئے ایک بھی-large میٹنگ کی صدارت کی۔ میٹنگ میں外交 تجارت، قانون اور نجیاندہی کے معاملات میں مرتب اہل کاروں سمیت مختلف وزارتوں کے سیکرٹریز اور other اعلیٰ عہدیداروں نے شرکت کی۔ اسحاق ڈار نے government pak commitment کو دوبارہ یقینی دلایا کہ وہ värd producers کے لیے sh moh sy transparent, stable aur business-friendly mhul ensure karein ga۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ foreign investment ko aam karny se economy ko mazboot aur mustaqil qism ki bunyad par qayam kiya ja sakta hai۔ میٹنگ میں Law and Justice minister, Privatisation adviser, Tariq Bajwa SAPM, Commerce Secretary, Law Secretary, Privatisation Secretary aur other kya kya معاملات پر bhi gian ki gayi.

نائب وزیراعظم اور وزیرِ خارجہ سنیٹر اسحاق ڈار نے پاکستان میں رقم وصول کرنے اور معاشی ترقی کو مضبوط کرنے کے لیے کاروباری ماحول فراہم کرنے کا عہد کیا ہے۔ اسحاق ڈار نے کچھ نہ کچھ کرنے کے لیے کاروباری ماحول میں بہتری، سرمایہ کاری کو آسان بنانا، نجیândہی عمل کو آگے بڑھانا اور سرکاری اداروں کے درمیان همکاری کو مضبوط کرنے والی اقدامات پر gian نظر کے لئے ایک بھی-large میٹنگ کی صدارت کی۔ میٹنگ میں外交 تجارت، قانون اور نجیاندہی کے معاملات میں مرتب اہل کاروں سمیت مختلف وزارتوں کے سیکرٹریز اور other اعلیٰ عہدیداروں نے شرکت کی۔ اسحاق ڈار نے government pak commitment کو دوبارہ یقینی دلایا کہ وہ värd producers کے لیے sh moh sy transparent, stable aur business-friendly mhul ensure karein ga۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ foreign investment ko aam karny se economy ko mazboot aur mustaqil qism ki bunyad par qayam kiya ja sakta hai۔ میٹنگ میں Law and Justice minister, Privatisation adviser, Tariq Bajwa SAPM, Commerce Secretary, Law Secretary, Privatisation Secretary aur other kya kya معاملات پر bhi gian ki gayi





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اسحاق ڈار کاروباری ماحول FDI نجیاندہی سرمایہ کاری With وزراء

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