U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his certainty that Iran will completely abandon its uranium enrichment and develop no more nuclear weapons. In his recent remarks, Trump underscored that he believes Iran will forsake its nuclear armament and that the USA would also secure Iran’s nuclear materials.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his certainty that Iran will completely abandon its uranium enrichment and develop no more nuclear weapons . In his recent remarks, President Trump underscored that he believes Iran will forsake its nuclear armament and that the USA would also secure Iran ’s nuclear materials .

Trump emphasized that continued effort towards a potential agreement with Iran is imperative, yet he indicated there would be no rush in reaching a deal. The president took notice of his direct contacts with Iranian officials during negotiations, and in his latest statement, he reiterated that the US has attained a 'major military success' and he feels no pressure or concern regarding Iran.

President Trump further stated that a 'complete victory' over Iran would be attained, and he posited that resolving the Iran issue could lead to lower global oil prices. He further mentioned a fire breaking out in the green line express power coach near mehrabpur. (In Urdu





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Iran President Donald Trump Nuclear Materials Nuclear Weapons Uranium Enrichment

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