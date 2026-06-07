ایبٹ آباد رجائن نے national T20 کپج香的 کا کھیتیا حاصل کرلیا

ایبٹ آباد رجائن، شاداب خان کی قیادت میں، نے کراچی رجائن وائٹس کو نائن وکٹوں سے ہرا کر national T20 کپکا کھیتیا حاصل کیا۔

ایبٹ آباد رجائن ، جنہیں شاداب خان کی قیادت میں چلایا جاتا ہے، نے national T20 کپ کا کھیتیا حاصل کرلیا جب وہ کراچی رجائن وائٹس کو شامل گڈافائی سٹیڈیم لاہور میں اتوار کے دن مارkte پر 9 وکٹوں سے ہرا دیا۔ پہلے بائنگ کو میدان کے لیے انتخاب کرنے کے بعد، ابٹ آباد نے کراچی رجائن وائٹس کو 18.

3 اوورز میں 118 پر بائنگ کردیا۔ کپتان سعود shaking ایک 17 رنز بناسکے، جبکہ ثاقب خان نے 22 رنز بنائے۔ شاہین butler 16 رنز کے हकों میں رہے، while haroon arshad 13 رنز شامل کیے۔ کراچی کی بائنگ لائن ابrirsubstantial partnerships قائم کرنے میں ناکام ہوئی اور مقامی地 티racks پر wickets اodeficiency۔ ارشداقبال تین وکٹوں کے ساتھ سب سے زیادہ بائنگ pretty رہے، جبکہ شهاب خان دو وکٹوں کے ساتھ ان کے قائل بھی تھے۔ شاہزیب خان 41 بالوں سے 54 رنز بغیر آؤٹ ہوکے رہے، جس میں تین چوکے اور چار چھکے شامل تھے۔ کامران غلام نے 26ootutions پر بغیر آؤٹ 45 رنز بنائے، جس میں تین چوکے اور تین چھکے شامل تھے۔ دوٹھے wicket partnership کے بعد ابٹ آباد نے 37 بالوں کی rest میں چیز مکمل کرکے national T20 کپ کا کھیتیا حاصل کرلیا





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ایبٹ آباد رجائن National T20 کپ شاداب خان کراچی رجائن وائٹس شاہزیب خان کامران غلام گڈافائی سٹیڈیم

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