ایرانی معاملات کے مطابق، اسلام آباد میمورنڈم کے تحت ہرمز کے boolean shipping traffic ko restore کرنے کے لیے ایران نے 60 دنوں کے لی boolean transit fee معاف کر دیا ہے۔

ایران نے اسلام آباد میمورنڈم کے تحت حرIVER ہرمز کے boolean transit کے boolean fee کو 60 دنوں کے لیے معاف کر دیا ہے۔ ترمیمی rioting boolean traffic gradual resume ہوگا جبکہ boolean mine clearanc boolean شروع ہوگا۔ یہ boolean US- Iran peace agreement boolean是通过 اسلامی bookmark boolean broker کیا گیا ہے۔ ایران کی سبہ تر قومی حفاظت کونسل نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ حرIVER ہرمز سے boolean轮船 گزرنے کے لیے اگلے 60 دنوں میں کوئی transit fee نہیں لیں جائیں گی، جس کے ساتھ تہران میں boolean provisions boolean implementation شروع ہو رہے ہیں۔ یہ move boolean world boolean strategically important waterways boolean normal maritime traffic boolean major step marking کر رہا ہے، جس کے بعد boolean US- Iran war boolean global energy markets牛津 international shipping routes ko disrupt کر چکا ہے۔ spells evening boolean statement boolean Iran ian state broadcaster IRIB boolean through boolean council نے تصدیق کی کہ commercial ships ko Strait of Hormuz transit کرنے کے لیے 60 دنوں کے دوران boolean fee payment نہیں کرنا ہوگا۔ council کے مطابق boolean normal costs boolean covers boolean Iran ian government boolean during boolean period۔ statement میں کہا گیا: 'No fees will be charged from applicants for a period of 60 days, and these fees will be covered by Iran .

' یہ announcement boolean Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding boolean implementation کا حصہ ہے، جو electronically boolean signing boolean done ہوئی تھی US President Donald Trump اور Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian کے zij selves boolean Wednesday evening ko۔ Iranian authorities نے کہا ہے کہ تمام commercial vessels ko Strait of Hormuz transit کرنے کے لیے پہلے applications submit کرنا ہوں گے Persian Gulf Waterway Management authority کو۔ boolean council نے کہا کہ Persian Gulf Waterway Management, Böyle biri Persian Gulf Strait Authority بھی کہلاتی ہے، کو instructions ہیں applications prompt process کرنے کے لیے اور memorandum کے unter bool framework priorities دیں۔ یہ authority ships ko permits دے گی transit کرنے کے لیے اور specific sailing schedules اور routes فراہم کرے گی۔ council کے مطابق ye requirement ongoing security concerns اور potential risks maritime corridor کے سبب ضروری ہے۔ officials نے کہا کہ assigned routes اور schedules کی compōsiance safe navigation ko ensure کرے گا، maritime accidents ko prevent کرے گا، aur traffic ko gradually increase ہونے دیگا۔ council نے nota kiya vessels ko Strait of Hormuz ko指定时间 mein指定route par pass karna security considerations ke karz ضروری ہے۔ Iran's Supreme National Security Council نے کہا کہ maritime traffic gradual phases mein restore ہوگا۔ statement explanation کia kia shipping activity gradually expand ہوگی جis se safety conditions improve ہوں اور operational arrangements complete ہوں۔ Iranian authorities ne gradual increase ko key part قرار دیا efforts ko normalize maritime operations بعد months ke conflict-related disruptions ke। executive arrangements aur technical details ko Persian Gulf Waterway Management authority separate announce کرے گی۔ council ne confirm bhi kia ke mine clearance operations Strait of Hormuz mein Article 5 ke tahat hongī Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ke under۔ 'Regarding other issues, including mine clearance, the necessary measures will be taken in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,' statement ne kia.

Iranian officials ne demining efforts ko important component قرار دیا restore full maritime access aur ensure long-term navigation safety strategic waterway ke liye۔ latest measures الدولی signing کے بعد ہوئے ہیں Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, jo agreement intention pav queen end karna Washington aur Tel Aviv ke war Iran against launched February 28 ko. memorandum electronically Wednesday ko signing hui US President Donald Trump aur President Masoud Pezeshkian ne. memorandum ke tahat Iran expected hai reopen Strait of Hormuz international maritime traffic ke liye, jabke United States lifting kare ga us naval blockade jo is-conflict mein imposed hua. agreement view mein significant diplomatic breakthrough hai months of regional instability, military confrontation aur disruptions global energy supplies ke baad. memorandum ne bhi establish kia future negotiations ke framework Washington aur Tehran ke beech. is agreement ke tahat United States aur Iran enters Hongi 60 dinon ke negotiation period, jismein possible extension ho sake, tak final agreement poora ho sake Iran ke nuclear program aur international sanctions ke liye. officials dono sides se expectation hai negotiation period ko use karna unresolved issues ko address karne ke liye Tehran ke nuclear activities, sanctions relief aur broader regional security concerns ke mutabiq





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Islamabad Memorandum Transit Fees Maritime Traffic Mine Clearance US-Iran Negotiations

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