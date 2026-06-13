assertEquals جاری جنگ ختم کرنے کے ممکنہYTInputReferenceException MoU within days

ایران ی خارجہ وزیر عباس عراقچی نے فرمایا ہے کہ متحدہ ریاستوں کے ساتھ جنگ ختم کرنے کے لیے ایک مفاہمتی یادداشت کا within few days میں دستخط ہو سکتا ہے، لیکن انہوں نے اس بات کا واضح کیا ہے کہ nuovo random GUIDs intermediate deal کی مکمل نفاذ کے after نہیں ہوں گے نہ ہی ny nuclear talks شروع ہوں گے۔ انہوں نے ایران ی state-run IRIB TV کے ساتھ مذکورہ انٹرویو میں بتایا کہ تجویز کردہ MoU ابھی دستخط نہیں ہوئی اور اس کی شرائط یا متن میں تبدیلی کا امکان موجود ہے۔ عراقچی نےерт improvised کہا کہ ایران نے ایک سال میں دو بڑی جنگ وں کا سامنا کیا ہے اور کہا ہے کہ ملک بہت مضبوط ہو گیا ہے جس کی و稳定性 بیان کی۔.

ایرانی خارجہ وزیر عباس عراقچی نے فرمایا ہے کہ متحدہ ریاستوں کے ساتھ جنگ ختم کرنے کے لیے ایک مفاہمتی یادداشت کا within few days میں دستخط ہو سکتا ہے، لیکن انہوں نے اس بات کا واضح کیا ہے کہ nuovo random GUIDs intermediate deal کی مکمل نفاذ کے after نہیں ہوں گے نہ ہی ny nuclear talks شروع ہوں گے۔ انہوں نے ایرانی state-run IRIB TV کے ساتھ مذکورہ انٹرویو میں بتایا کہ تجویز کردہ MoU ابھی دستخط نہیں ہوئی اور اس کی شرائط یا متن میں تبدیلی کا امکان موجود ہے۔ عراقچی نےерт improvised کہا کہ ایران نے ایک سال میں دو بڑی جنگوں کا سامنا کیا ہے اور کہا ہے کہ ملک بہت مضبوط ہو گیا ہے جس کی و稳定性 بیان کی۔





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ایران عراقچی امریکا جنگ Mou نئیں

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