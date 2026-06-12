خبر کے مطابق ایران نے امریکہ کے صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کے "عظیم وصولی" کے اعلامیے پر حتمی معاہدے کی عدم Presence کو ظاہر کیا۔ ایرانی دفتر خارجہ نے امریکہ کیattaکtion اورRonnie violations کی مذمت کرتے hue浇水 Kashmir.

ایران نے جمعہ کو کہا ہے کہ واشنگٹن کے ممکنہ معاہدے کی حتمی حد تک رسائی ہو چکی ہے یہ کہنا ق截难؟ فوری ترمیم: " ایران نے جمعہ کو کہا کہ واشنگٹن کے ممکنہ معاہدے پر حتمی فیصلہ نہیں ہوا ہے، beginning after US President Donald Trump announced a "great settlement" to end the war.

... Translation: Iran said on Friday that it had not reached a final decision on a possible agreement with Washington after US President Donald Trump announced a "great settlement" to end the war. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had yet to reach a final conclusion on any agreement, despite Trump's assertion that a deal could be signed in Europe within days.

... news agency noted that Trump had declared an agreement imminent 38 times during the previous two months. ... In a separate statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a 'serious violation' of the ceasefire by the United States, saying Washington bears responsibility for the dangerous consequences arising from the alleged provocation. ...

Iran reiterated that regional states have a legal and moral obligation to prevent their territory, facilities and resources from being used for actions against Iran. ... Three Indians killed after US strike on tanker in Gulf of Oman





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ایران واشنگٹن معاہدہ ٹرمپ جامعہ کمرشل امن حملہ کے۔۔۔

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