ایران کی انقلابی گارڈ کے زیرِQMuz ہورموز فیس معافی کے ساتھ ساتھ عراق میں نیو سیلز کے قیام کی خبریں سامنے آئی ہیں جو خلیجی ممالک پر ڈرون حملوں کی ذمہ داری لیتی ہیں۔

ایران نے اسلام آباد مو یو کے تحت ہورموز کے گذرگاہ پر 60 دنوں کے لیے فیس معاف کر دی۔ حزب انقلاب کے阿富汗斯坦内膜 In this context, the latest development reveals that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has established secretive new cells in Iraq to carry out attacks on Gulf countries hosting American forces.

These cells, bypassing established militia networks, have launched at least seven drone attacks from desert locations near Basra and Samawa targeting sites in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates between April 20 and May 17. The cells, each consisting of about 10 elite Iraqi fighters, include members drawn from Islamic Resistance in Iraq but operate directly under IRGC command. This shift reflects Iran's effort to maintain regional influence despite depleted resources and diminished proxy networks.

Iraq's Shia militias, a key part of Iran's Axis of Resistance, have faced pressure to disarm after US warnings. Two factions, Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Imam Ali Brigades, announced surrendering weapons.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran signed an interim agreement to end the war, though Iran insists its support for resistance groups is non-negotiable. Iraq's new prime minister and US envoy discussed plans for complete disarmament of armed groups outside state control. The conflict has disrupted energy supplies via the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran closing the waterway and launching strikes on Gulf neighbors.

The new Iraqi cells, often under unfamiliar names, conducted drone attacks on Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base and other targets, while attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE were intercepted





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ایران، عراق،-IRGC خلیجی ممالک امریکا ڈرون حملے ہورموز فیس معافی

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