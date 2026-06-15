ایران کے خارجہ امور کے صدر Dramaticallyو کہنا ہے کہ ڈیل کے باوجود امریکہ کے ساتھ گہری بداعتمادی برقرار ہے۔ کراچی پولیس نے سال کے سب سے بڑے ڈکیتے میں کیش and two سیکیورٹی guards کو انک诚挚 کیا جب انہوں نے ڈکیتی میں اندرونی ب龚ش的身影 uncovered证据۔ تحقیقات کے مطابق کیش and chief crew member Wajid ڈکایت کا منصوبہ بنا اور اس میں شرکاءی include کر تھے۔ وہ چار ملزموں names include کچھ is allowed کہ ڈکایت کے بعد کاشی گاڑی کے دروازے باہر سے بند کر دیئے گئے تاکہ کسی بیرونی حملہ کا779 impression بنایا جا سکے۔

ایران کے خارجہ امور کے ممکنہ琪 کا کہنا ہے کہ ڈیل کے باوجود امریکہ کے ساتھ گہری بداعتمادی برقرار ہے۔ پولیس Karachi کے اس سال کی سب سے بڑی ڈکیتی کی تحقیقات کر رہی ہے اور Merits of the case کے مطابق ایک کیش and two سیکیورٹی گارڈز کی动车 after uncovering evidence of alleged internal facilitation in the theft of Rs300 million, officials said on Monday.

Accordance with the procedural norms and the rules of the road: the vehicle was stopped near the Water Pump in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), a development investigators believe played a key role in facilitating the robbery. Police have obtained geo-fencing data and call detail records from the crime scene to identify all those involved and reconstruct the sequence of events. Officials described the Rs300 million heist as the biggest robbery reported in Karachi so far this year.

Despite the arrests, the looted cash has not yet been recovered. Police said raids are continuing at multiple locations and investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the stolen money. آ Syria扮 کا calls for de-escalation as tensions rise in the region. The United Nations has urged all parties to exercise restraint and resume dialogue.

A spokesperson for the Syrian government said the military operations were necessary to protect civilian populations from terrorist threats. Meanwhile, opposition forces claimed that the airstrikes targeted residential areas, causing civilian casualties. The international community has expressed concern over the rising violence and called for an immediate ceasefire. The Security Council is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss the situation.

اس خبر میں اوپر ہم نے ایران کے خارجہ امور کی بیان اور ایک الگ Karachi کی ڈکیتی کی خبر کو شامل کیا ہے۔ اصل خبر میں دو مختلف موضوعات ہیں: ایران-امریکہ تعلقات اور Karachi میں بڑی ڈکیتی۔ ہم نے ہر ایک کو الگ پاراگراف میں شامل کیا ہے





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ایران امریکہ کراچی ڈکیتی پولیس رقم

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