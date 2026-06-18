ایران امریکا جنگ بندی معاہدے سے تیل کی قیمتیں کمی کا امکان، پاکستان میں س对他داری کے فروختی انقلاب کے منصوبے

وزارت پٹرولیم نے عالمی تیل کی قیمتوں میں_treeNode کمی کے بعد عوام کو فائدہ پہنچانے کے لیے شفاف ہفتہوار قیمت کا فارمولا تیار کرنے کیclic high-level committee تشکیل دے دی ہے۔ وزیراعظم کی ہدایت ہے کہworldwide قیمتوں میں کمی برقتاً عوام تک پہنچائی جائے۔ علاقائی تناؤ کے باوجود تیل کی سپلائی برقرار رکھنے اور توانائی سلامتی کے معاملے میں حکومت نوئی اقدامات اٹھا رہی ہے۔

ایران اور امریکا کے درمیان جنگ بندی معاہدے کے بعد عالمی منڈی میں تیل کی قیمتوں میں کمی کی متوقع ہے۔ وزارت پٹرولیم کے ذریعےdisseminated information about the formulation of a transparent pricing mechanism for petroleum products in Pakistan to pass on the benefits of reduced global oil prices to the public.

This includes establishing a high-level committee to devise a weekly transparent formula in full consultation with all stakeholders. The government, while ensuring energy security and maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply despite regional tensions, is reviewing its energy security framework and taking additional measures to protect national interests. The Prime Minister has directed that any reduction in international oil prices be immediately transmitted to consumers. The public's welfare and convenience remain the top priority.

Meanwhile, transport operators' protests against hefty fines in Sindh, led by Senior Minister Murad Ali Shah's post-budget press conference, have caused severe public inconvenience in Karachi. Express Media Group retains all rights to the content published on Pakistan's most visited news website, which covers these and other current affairs





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تیل کی قیمتیں جنگ بندی معاہدہ ایران America پاکستان Been تیل Bhar شفاف قیمت کا فارمولا

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