پیپلز پارٹی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان ہونے والے امن معاہدے پر خوشی کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے اسے خطے میں امن کے فروغ کی اہم Resolution قرار دیا ہے اور پاکستانی قیادت کی خدمات کیStrategic تعریف

چیئرمین پیپلز پارٹی پاکستان بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے امریکا اور ایران کے درمیان ہونے والے امن معاہدے کے حوالے سے اپنی خوشی کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے اسے خطے میں کشیدگی کم کرنے اور مذاکرات کے ذریعے امن کے فروغ کی اہم قدم قرار دیا ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ تمام فریقین کی دانشمندانہ قیادت اور امن کے لیے سنجیدہ کوششوں کا مظہر ہے۔CHairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the peace agreement between the US and Iran and termed it an important step towards reducing tensions in the region and promoting peace through dialogue.

He said the agreement is a manifestation of the wise leadership and serious efforts for peace by all parties involved. He also praised the role of the Pakistani diplomatic leadership, specifically Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in this process. Bilawal thanked Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the entire diplomatic team for their professional skills, perseverance, and behind-the-scenes efforts.

He expressed hope that this agreement will not only improve US-Iran relations but also create new opportunities for peace, stability, and cooperation across the region. Meanwhile, CTV Lahore's coverage of the rally routes and review of arrangements was also highlighted. As the most visited website in Pakistan related to news and current affairs, all content published on it is copyrighted by Express Media Group





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بلاول بھٹو زرداری امریکا ایران امن معاہدہ خطے کشیدگی مذاکرات پاکستان سفارتی کردار شہباز شریف اسحاق ڈار ایگزیٹیو میڈیا Урду

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