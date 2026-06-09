برطانیہ کے میڈیا نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ انگلینڈ کرک ٹیم کے کپتان بن سٹوکس کپتانی کے عہدے سے مستعفی ہونے کا ارادہ رکھتے ہیں۔ یہ ق决定性 عمل سٹوکس اور گس ایٹکنسن کی نائٹ کلب میں پیچیدگی کے بعد سامنے آیا ہے جس میں ساراسنز رگبی کھلاڑی بھی ملوث ہے۔ انگلینڈ اور ویلز کریکٹ بورڈ (ECB) ان کے خلاف پھوڑنے والے پابندیوں کی خلاف ورزی پر تحقیقات شروع کر دی ہے ہے۔ یہ واقعہ انگلینڈ کرک ٹیم کی Queensland میں دورے کے دوران مشہور شدید شراب کی عادت کے بعد دوسرا充分利用 ہے۔

برطانیہ کے میڈیاizzoں کی گزارشوں کے مطابق بن سٹوکس انگلینڈ کے کپتان کے طور پر اپنا مستقبل طے کرنے کا ارادہ رکھتے ہیں۔ ان کا تعلق ساراسنز رگبی کھلاڑی ٹوتوآ اوواا کے ساتھ نائٹ کلب میں واقعہ سے ہے۔ سٹوکس اور گس ایтокنسن انگلینڈ اور ویلز کریکٹ بورڈ ( ECB ) کی طرف سے پہلےٹیسٹ میں نیوزی لینڈ کی برتری کے بعد پیروں کے روک ہونے پر ت无踪پروچ کی جارہی ہیں۔ یہी وہ وقت ہے جب ٹیم کا انٹری سٹیٹس سٹرائیکر ہونے کے باوجود بھی قواعد کی پابندی نہ کرنے پر جرمانہ ہوگیا۔ اس واقعے کے بعد سٹوکس نے کہا کہ وہ پیسے سے پہلے ہی ج的那个 بہترین ادائیگی کریں گے۔ با presence of a Saracens rugby player has been identified and it reflects on the team's culture.

The incident has raised concerns about team discipline. This comes after the England team's drinking culture during the Ashes tour of Australia. The squad for the second Test at the Oval is delayed. There are growing concerns about Stokes' future as captain.

At 35, Stokes could resign rather than be sacked. The ECB will investigate the curfew breach. As captain, Stokes should know the rules. Former England captain David Gower says Stokes will be mortified.

Stokes' injury recovery involved giving up alcohol. But after the Lord's win, he said he wanted a beer with the team. If Stokes loses the captaincy, vice-captain Harry Brook could take over. Brook was previously fined for a nightclub incident in Wellington.

That incident led to the curfew rule. Coach Brendon McCullum warned against after-midnight incidents. Stokes was also involved in a Bristol nightclub incident in 2017 which led to an affray charge. He was later cleared.

The new incident continues a pattern of off-field issues for Stokes and the England team. The decision on Stokes' captaincy is now imminent. The cricket board's investigation will determine whether he can continue leading the side. The pressure mounts on both Stokes and the England management





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بن سٹوکس انگلینڈ کرک ٹیم کپتان نائٹ کllib واقعہ ECB گس ایٹکنسن

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