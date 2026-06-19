خیبر پختونخوا بودجہ 2026-27: ملازمین اور پنشن یافتہ افراد کو 7.7 فیštok salāry aur pension kī izāfā

خیبر پختونخوا حکومت نے اپنے 2026-27 کے مالی سال کے لیے 2.28 ارب روپے کا بودجہ پیش کرنے کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ اس میں ملازمین اور پنشن یافتہ افراد کی تنخواہوں اور پنشوں میں 7.7 فیصد کی پundi izāfā شامل ہے۔ سالانہ ترقیاتی پروگرام (ADP) کے لیے 225 ارب روپے اور الخارجی امداد کے Zamāne ke 150 ارب روپے کی درآمد متوقع ہے۔ سازounds should部部长 more than 2,500 road sector development projects are lined up. The province will also receive Rs1.379 trillion from the federal government and Rs139 billion for terrorism-affected areas. Health Card programme allocation increased to Rs50 billion. The provincial cabinet will review the final budget before presentation.

خواتین和政府 ملازمین اور پنشن یافتہ افراد کو اپنی تنخواہوں اور پنشوں میں 7.7 فیصد کی اضافی Directions萌芽 government employees and pensioners are expected to receive a 7.7 per cent increase in salaries and pensions.

Peshawar (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to present its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 today (Friday), with a proposed outlay of Rs2.28 trillion. The provincial assembly session for the budget presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm. According to budget proposals, government employees and pensioners are expected to receive a 7.7 per cent increase in salaries and pensions.

Officials from the Finance Department said Rs225 billion has been proposed for the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP), while an additional Rs150 billion is expected to come through foreign assistance and aid-funded projects. The road sector is likely to receive the largest allocation, with Rs60 billion proposed for development schemes. More than 2,500 development projects are expected to be included in the upcoming budget.

The province is also expected to receive Rs1.379 trillion from the federal government during the next fiscal year, similar to the current year. In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive Rs139 billion under the one per cent share allocated to provinces affected by terrorism. The provincial government has proposed allocating Rs50 billion for the Health Card programme in FY2026-27.

Of the total amount, Rs43 billion is earmarked for settled districts, while Rs7 billion has been proposed for residents of the merged tribal districts. According to the Finance Department, the provincial government allocated Rs41 billion for the Health Card scheme during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the provincial cabinet is scheduled to meet at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar at 11:00am under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. The cabinet is expected to review and approve the final budget proposals before they are presented in the provincial assembly. The meeting will also examine both development and non-development expenditures and give final approval to the province's fiscal plan for the coming year. FM Dar discusses Iran-US MoU with Bahraini counterpar





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خیبر پختونخوا بودجہ ملازمین تنخواہ اضافہ پنشن اضافہ سلامتی کارڈ

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