رابرٹ پیٹنسن: خلاف توقع پر مجبور bodysuit کا safekeeping

ایکٹر رابرٹ پیٹنسن نے اپنے حوالے سے بڑھی拂 f***ing day workouts کی وضاحت کی اور by ر Certify پُرا ہوگئی تیاری سے متعلق غلط فہمیوں کو واضح کیا۔

ایکٹر رابرٹ پیٹنسن نے تنقید اور میڈیا رپورٹس پر جواب دیا ہے جو ظاہر کر رہے تھے کہ وہ اپنے کردار کے لیے مناسب طریقے سے_training_ نہیں کر سکے۔ انہوں نے یہ narrative مسترد کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ وہ جسمانی تیاری سے بچتے رہے، یہ کہہ کر انکار کیا کہ انہوں نے ایک مشکل فٹنس رoutiن کے ساتھ معمول پر عمل کیا تھا۔ پہلے ایکیوٹر سے منسوب یہ بیان تھا کہ انہوں نے لکڑی ہانڈی کے بارے میں بیان دیا تھا، جس نے ان کی سپر ہیرو کردار کے لیے لگن پر آن لائن بحث شروع کر دی۔ پیٹنسن نے مضبوطی سے اپنا دفاع کیا اور کہا کہ ان کے حوالے سے tranning سے متعلق رپورٹس غلط ہیں۔ 'میں ہر روز workout کرتا تھا، حتی کہ اس کے بعد بھی، میں اب بھی لگتا ہوں کہ میں workout نہیں کرتا۔ میں دو بار دن میں workout کرتا تھا، رات کے تین بجے بھی،' انہوں نے کہا۔ ایکٹر نے یہ بھی کہا کہ unanimous keen perception کے باوجود، انہوں نے consistent and intense exercise routine برقرار رکھا۔ پیٹنسن نے یہ بھی افشا کیا کہ وہ اپنے بیرلی ہیلز رہائشی محلے میں ہوم جمmqا بنا کر Hasan Asked تیoki کے لیے تیاری جاری رکھنے کے لیے تیار ہے۔ انہوں نے مزاحیہ طور پر کہا کہ وابستہ ہو گئے ہیں کہ وہ کردار کے لیے fitness میں رہیں گے۔装68 filming schedule ابھی تک غیر واضح ہے۔ رابرٹ پیٹنسن کے مطابق، انہوں نے حال ہی میں ایک سٹنٹ کو آرڈینیٹر سے بات کی جو a demanding production schedule کا ذکر کر رہے تھے۔ 'میں نے recently 스 stunt guy سے بات کی۔ اس نے کہا، 'اچھا، 11 ہفتوں کی راتیں۔' میں نے سوچا، 'معذرت؟

مجھے کوئی schedule भی نہیں بھیجا گیا،' اس نے کہا۔ فلم میٹ ریوز کی ہدایت میں ہے اور میں inside cast شامل کریں گے جن میں سیباستین اسٹین، اسکارلت جUHانسsn، برائین ٹائر ہنری، چارلس ڈ分身، اور سیباستین کوچ جیسے مشہور ادا کار شامل ہیں۔ فلم کی रिलیز McIntosh 1, 2027 کے لیے شیڈول ہے، جس سے یہ پروگرام گزشتہ سب سپر ہیرو سکوئل میں سے ایک بن جائے گی۔





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

رابرٹ پیٹنسن بیٹ مین فٹنس ٹریننگ فلم

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second dayChina sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day on Friday, after President Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing by meeting with US House Speaker Kevin

Read more »

Take a break from your regular exercise routine, stars tell folksExercise routine break advice from stars emphasizes taking a pause for mental and physical health. Varying workouts can prevent bu...

Read more »

US lawmakers to certify Trump win, four years after Capitol riotExactly four years after Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to overturn his election loss, lawmakers meet Monday to certify his 2024 win, cementing the Republican's comeback from political ignominy.

Read more »

US lawmakers to certify Trump win, 4 years after Capitol riotUS lawmakers to certify Trump win, 4 years after Capitol riot

Read more »

Katy Perry stuns in a metallic bodysuit as she lights up MadridKaty Perry brought her Lifetimes Tour to Spain in spectacular style, dazzling fans at Madrid’s Movistar Arena on Tuesday night with a futuristic stage look that turned heads. The pop superstar, 41, stepped on stage in a quirky metal bodysuit featuring dramatic shoulder pads, cut-out sections, and a heart-shaped neckline.

Read more »

Just 20 Minutes of Walking Can Change Your LifeYou don’t need an expensive gym membership, intense workouts, or complicated routines to improve your health.

Read more »