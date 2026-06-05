روسی صدر پیوٹن نے بھارتی صحافی کو لاجواب کر دیا، پاکستان کی خودمختاری اور china-pakستان تعاونات پر情侣

روسی صدر ولادیمیر پیوٹن نے سینٹ پیٹرزبرگ کے اکنامک فورم میں میڈیا سے گفتگو میں بھارتی صحافی کے سوال پر جواب دیتے ہوئے پاکستان کی خودمختار خارجہ پالیسی اور china-pakستان تعلقات کی حوصلہ افزائی کی۔

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ماسکو (5 جون 2026): روسی صدر ولادیمیر پیوٹن نے پاکستان اور چین سے متعلق ایک پوچھنے پر بھارتی صحافی کو لاجواب کر دیا۔ روسی صدر ولادیمیر پیوٹن نے سینٹ پیٹرزبرگ میں اکنامک فورم کے دوران میڈیا سے گفتگو کی۔ اس موقع پر ایک بھارتی صحافی نے روایتی بغض کا مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے پاکستان اور چین کے تعلقات سے متعلق سوال کیا۔ ولادیمیر پیوٹن نے کہا کہ پاکستان بڑا اور خود مختار ملک ہے، جو کسی کے تابع نہیں۔ پاکستان کے دنیا کے مختلف ممالک سے کثیر الجہتی تعلقات ہیں۔ روسی صدر نے مزید کہا کہ پاکستان اور چین میں تعاون انتہائی اہم ہے، تاہم یہ تاثر غلط ہے کہ پاکستان مکمل طور پر چین کے اثر و رسوخ میں ہے۔ چین کے ساتھ تو ہر ملک ہی تعلقات بڑھا رہا ہے۔ ان کا یہ بھی کہنا تھا کہ روس اور چین کے درمیان دفاعی اور فوجی تعاون طویل عرصے سے جاری ہے اور مستقبل میں بھی یہ تعاون برقرار رہے گا۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ماسکو اور بیجنگ کے تعلقات باہمی مفادات اور اسٹریٹجک شراکت داری پر مبنی ہیں۔ ایران سے متعلق ایک سوال کے جواب میں ولادیمیر پیوٹن نے کہا کہ روس کے ایران کے ساتھ اعتماد پر مبنی تعلقات ہیں اور ماسکو خطے میں جاری کشیدگی کے حل کے لیے مثبت کردار ادا کرسکتا ہے۔ صدر پیوٹن کے بیان کو پاکستان کے حوالے سے ایک اہم سفارتی اشارہ قرار دیا جا رہا ہے، جس میں انہوں نے پاکستان کی خودمختار خارجہ پالیسی اور بین الاقوامی تعلقات کو تسلیم کیا۔ اسرائیلی انخلاء کے بغیر خطے میں امن نہیں ہوگا، پاسداران انقلا





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