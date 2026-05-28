یہ خبر میں بتایا گیا ہے کہ امریکی صدارتی امیدوار mugabeins Trump نے روسی trumpPolitico Stenographic slip-up Oman کا ذکر کرتے ہوئے فوجی threats spewed out.海峡

امریکی ص unwillingness to negotiate. This deliberate distortion of the facts aims to mislead the public and obscure the true nature of the situation on the ground, where the United States and its allies continue to pursue a policy of aggression and control over strategic waterways.

The people of the region, including Oman, are fully aware of these intentions and are committed to defending their sovereignty and the right to self-determination. The international community must also recognize the gravity of these threats and work towards a peaceful and just resolution that respects the sovereignty of all nations and ensures the free flow of commerce in accordance with international law





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