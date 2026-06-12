سرکاری ملازمین کے احتجاج: بجٹ کے خلاف دھرنا، پولیس کے ساتھ تصادم اور مطلبات

government employees gathered outside Parliament House in Islamabad to protest against the federal budget 2026-27. The protesters clashed with police when they attempted to march towards Parliament, resulting in injuries and arrests. The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGIGA) has announced a sit-in until their demands are accepted. Key demands include merging ad hoc relief allowances into basic pay, introduction of revised Pay Scale 2026, 100% ad hoc relief for 2026, 50% salary increase for those earning less than Rs50,000, regularization of daily-wage and contract employees, restoration of job quotas for children of deceased employees, formation of joint committees for privatized state entities, and minimum wage of Rs50,000. PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi was suspended from National Assembly budget session.

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DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

سرکاری ملازمین احتجاج بجٹ 2026-27 ایل این ایس پرلیمنٹ ہاؤس اسلامی آباد تصادم پولیس اڳیگا Unofficial Relief Allowance Pay Scale 2026 تنخواہ بڑھائی روزانہ مزدور کنٹریکٹ ملازمین معاہدہ مارچ 10 2025

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