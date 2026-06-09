سندھ میں پانی کی مصنوعی قلت: ارسا نے معاہدے کی خلاف ورزی کی مذمت

سندھ میں خریف کی بوائی کے سیزن میں ارسا کی جانب سے پانی کی قلت اور معاہدے کی خلاف ورزی پر صوبائی وزیر آبپاشی جام خان شورو نے شدید تشویش کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے فوری بحالی کا مطالبہ کیا ہے۔

تربیلا، منگلا، اور چشمہ کے ذخائر میں 4.019 ملین ایکڑ فٹ (MAF) سے زیادہ وافر پانی موجود ہے Nevertheless, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has significantly reduced the water share allocated to Sindh, leading to severe artificial scarcity during the critical Kharif sowing season.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has expressed grave concerns over this violation of the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord and demanded immediate restoration of Sindh's rightful water share.



While Punjab continues to receive nearly its full allocated share (98,812 cusecs against 109,100 cusecs, only 9% shortage), Sindh is facing a massive shortfall. Data from the minister reveals that Sindh's total allocated share is 106,340 cusecs, but it is receiving only 64,093 cusecs-a staggering 40% cut.

Specifically, Guddu barrage gets 20,518 cusecs against 28,340 cusecs (28% shortage), Sukkur barrage receives 32,120 cusecs against 51,100 cusecs (37% shortage), and Kotri barrage is worst hit with just 11,455 cusecs against 26,900 cusecs-a massive 57% reduction. This inequitable distribution has been artificially imposed despite abundant water in the upstream reservoirs.



The impact is devastating for Sindh's agricultural lands, particularly those dependent on the North Western Canal (NWC), Rice Canal, and the critical Dadu canal.

The Dadu canal, with a designated share of 4,995 cusecs, is running at a mere 860 cusecs-an 83% shortfall. Similarly, the NWC gets only 2,100 cusecs against 4,260 cusecs (51% shortage), and the Rice Canal receives 5,300 cusecs against a requirement of 8,700 cusecs (39% shortage). The minister warned that this situation has put millions of acres of farmland in districts like Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, and even parts of Balochistan's command area at severe risk.

The Sindh government has lodged strong protests with the federal government and IRSA, demanding that water supply be restored according to Sindh's indentation and that the full capacity flows of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers through the link canals be immediately curtailed to ensure equitable distribution as per the accord





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سندھ پانی کی قلت ارسا معاہدہ خریف کی بوائی جام خان شورو

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