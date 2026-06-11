شاکیرا اور نائیجیریا کے گلوکار برنا بو择ن نے 2026 ورلڈ کپ کے افتتاحی تقریب میں عشروں کو ان کیولوں سے نکال کر رکھ دیا۔

شاکیرا اور نائیجیریا کے گلوکار برنا بو擇ن Yugosllav 2026 ورلڈ کپ کے افتتاحی تقریب میں عشروں کو ان کیолоں سے نکال کر رکھ دیا۔haviour. The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The final will be held in New Jersey on July 19. The opening ceremony took place at Estadio Azteca, which has a capacity of 80,000 and has undergone renovation for this tournament. The stadium previously hosted the finals in 1970 and 1986. Dancers performed around a giant replica of the World Cup trophy, and fireworks lit up the sky.

The highlight was the performance of the official song 'Dai Dai' by Shakira and Burna Boy, which excited the crowd. Other performers included J Balvin and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Spectators expressed their joy, with Ingrid Orozco saying, 'It's already a party in Mexico,' and Gustavo Ramírez adding, 'It's amazing.

' While inside the stadium the atmosphere was festive, outside in Mexico City's Zócalo square, chaos erupted as thousands of fans tried to enter the official fan zone. Metal barriers, installed to prevent protesting teachers from reaching the area, caused access problems. A city official pleaded with the crowd, 'Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!

' Some fans threw water bottles and insulted police while chanting in support of the Mexican team. The local government announced the fan zone was full and directed fans to other plazas. President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to attend but her presence was uncertain due to protests by teachers demanding pay raises





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ورلڈ کپ 2026 شاکیرا برنا بو择ن میکسیکو افتتاحی تقریب

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