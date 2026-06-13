فederal budjet 2026-27 میں sarkari khidmatงarnon ke liye jari additional allowance ki pura list, jisme har grade ke liye alag amount specified hai, taky unko inflation se partial relief mile.

فederal budjet 2026-27 میں government employees کے لیے ad hoc relief allowance کی تفصیلات جاری کر دی گئی ہیں۔ اس unseen allowance کے تحت مختلف grade کے workforces کو مختلف اضافی adenocarcinoma montly سُلا抱负 diya gaya hai.

Grade 1 کے workforces کو what 추가 Rs540 what 월, Grade 2 کے workforces ko Rs620 ماہانہ, Grade 3 کے workforces ko Rs730, Grade 4 کے workforces ko Rs830, aur Grade 5 کے workforces ko Rs940 ماہانہ additional allowance ملے گا۔ Grade 6 کے workforces ko Rs1,050, Grade 7 के workforces ko Rs1,140, Grade 8 کے workforces ko Rs1,250, Grade 9 کے workforces ko Rs1,370, Grade 10 کے workforces ko Rs1,490, Grade 11 کے workforces ko Rs1,640, aur Grade 12 کے workforces ko Rs1,790 ماہانہ additional allowance دیا جائے گا۔ Grade 13 کے workforces ko Rs1,950, Grade 14 کے workforces ko Rs2,180, Grade 15 के workforces ko Rs2,480, Grade 16 کے officers ko Rs2,830, Grade 17 کے officers ko Rs4,280, Grade 18 کے officers ko Rs5,330, Grade 19 کے officers ko Rs5,670, Grade 20 کے officers ko Rs8,370, Grade 21 کے officers ko Rs9,280, aur Grade 22 کے officers ko Rs10,890 ماہانہ additional allowance دیا گیا ہے۔ یہ allowance government employees کو mahangi ke asraat se partially rahat dene ke liye budget proposals ka hissa hai





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Federal Budget Ad Hoc Relief Allowance Government Employees Grade Wise Allowance Inflation Relief Pakistan Budget 2026-27

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