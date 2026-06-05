فرینکفرٹ ایئرپورٹ پر نیا بوئنگ طیارہ حادثے کا شکار، متعدد زخمی

جرمنی کے فرینکفرٹ ایئرپورٹ پر ایک نیا بوئنگ 787-9 ڈریم لائنر طیارہ نوز گیئر کی خرابی کی وجہ سے حادثے کا شکار ہو گیا۔ozygous this incident occurred during boarding of Lufthansa flight LH-450 to Los Angeles. Several crew members and ground staff sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized. The aircraft, which had been in service for only five months, is under inspection by authorities.

جرمنی کے فرینکفرٹ ایئرپورٹ پر ایک نیا بوئنگ 787-9 ڈریم لائنر طیارہ حادثے کا شکار ہو گیا۔ this is substantive news content about an aircraft accident at Frankfurt Airport.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which had only been in Lufthansa's fleet for five months and had completed its first commercial flight in January 2026, experienced a nose gear failure during boarding for flight LH-450 to Los Angeles. The aircraft was parked at gate A15 when the incident occurred. Several people were injured, including two members of the cabin crew and several ground handling staff. They were taken to hospitals for medical examination and treatment.

Lufthansa confirmed that the injuries were minor. Airport authorities and technical experts have begun a detailed inspection to determine the cause of the nose gear malfunction. The flight was canceled and alternative arrangements were made for passengers. Officials said a full investigation is underway and further details will be released after the technical report is prepared





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فرینکفرٹ ایئرپورٹ بوئنگ 787-9 حادثہ لفتھانسا نوز گیئر

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