فٹبال ورلڈ کپ کی تاریخ کا پہلا گول لوسیان لوراں کا操纵

فٹبال ورلڈ کپ کی تاریخ میں پہلا گول سکور کرنے والے فرانسیسی کھلاڑی لوسیان لوراں کے ہونے کے حالات اور ان کا مقام۔ 1930 کے پہلے ورلڈ کپ میں یوراگوئے میزبان تھا اور فرانس میکسیکو کے خلاف میچ میں لوسیان نے پہلا گول کیا جو تاریخی مقام حاصل کر گیا۔

جنوبی امریکہ کے ملک یورا گوئے کے دارالحکومت مونٹی ویڈیو میں 13 جولائی 1930 کیomes historical importance in football history as the inaugural day of the first FIFA World Cup.

On this day, matches were held in two stadiums featuring teams from France, Mexico, the United States, and Belgium. Lucien Laurent, the French midfielder, unknowingly etched his name into history when he scored the tournament's first goal in the 19th minute of the first half against Mexico with a pass. This goal marked the beginning of a tradition that continues every four years. Despite hundreds of goals scored since, Laurent's remains iconic.

According to FIFA records, Laurent rarely spoke about this achievement due to his humility. He passed away in April 2005 at the age of 97, 75 years after scoring the first World Cup goal, but is forever remembered as the scorer of that historic moment. The story goes back to the late 1920s when football was removed from the Olympics due to disputes between amateur and professional regulations and its limited popularity in the United States.

Jules Rimet, then FIFA President, decided to organize an independent international tournament in 1930 and chose Uruguay as host because their team had won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 1924 and 1928. Seven South American nations participated: Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Peru. From North America, the United States and Mexico joined, while Europe was represented by Belgium, France, Romania, and Yugoslavia. Japan and Siam (now Thailand) were invited from Asia but withdrew before the tournament.

Only Egypt was invited from Africa, but their journey was delayed by a Mediterranean storm, and the ship left without them. Laurent represented France 10 times and later finished his career as player-coach at Besançon, then briefly became a club owner. He consistently downplayed his role in that famous goal, crediting his teammate Ernest Libérati for the assist.

His son Marc revealed in 1990 during the Italy World Cup that his father had rarely spoken about the achievement, only that he played for France in the World Cup. The French team, along with Romanian and Belgian squads and FIFA President Jules Rimet, traveled to Uruguay on a single ship. The match ball from the first World Cup game was displayed at the 'World Football' exhibition in Doha, Qatar, in October 2022.

Laurent recounted the journey to Uruguay took 15 days and mentioned that the French Federation struggled to assemble a full team because several selected players had to decline due to employers refusing leave. He described the celebration after the goal as modest: we congratulated each other but there was no wild celebration like today. During the match, Laurent suffered an injury to his Achilles but had to continue on the left wing since substitutes were not allowed then.

This injury forced him to miss the third and final group match against Chile, which France lost 0-1. Laurent scored his second and last international goal on 14 May 1931 in a friendly against England in Paris, witnessed by 35,000 spectators





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فٹبال ورلڈ کپ لوسیان لوراں پہلا گول یوراگوئے 1930 فیفا

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