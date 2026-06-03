پاکستانی اداکار فہد مستfav نے پنجاب حکومت سے سینماوں کے کام کرنے کے اوقات میں تھوڑی تخفیف کی درخواست کی ہے، کہہ رہے ہیں کہ یہ پابندی فلموں کی کارکردگی اور ضمیروں کو متاثر کر رہی ہے۔

مشہور پاکستانی اداکار فہد مستfav نے پنجاب حکومت سے مولز اور سینما ز کے بند ہونے کے اوقات پر غور کرنے کا اپیل کیا ہے، کہہ رہے ہیں کہ یہ پابندیاں نئے rhiz एलن فلموں تک عوام کی رسائی کو محدود کر رہی ہیں۔ سینما ز اکثر مولز کے اندر کام کرتے ہیں، اس لیے وقت سے پہلے بند ہونا فلموں کی کارکردگی پر Mechanism اثر ڈال رہا ہے۔ فہد مستfav نے پنجاب کی سینئر وزیر مریم اورنگزیب خط میں لکھا کہ فلموں کی رql_client نی孛客 آخری ہفتہ میں audiences کو رسائی حاصل کرنا چاہیے، لیکن اب کے وقت کی پابندیوں کی وجہ سے یہ ممکن نہیں ہو رہا۔ انہوں نے اپیل کی کہ اگر سینما ز کا کام گھنٹے بڑھا دیے gastrectomy تو ticket purchases aur cinemas aur distributors کی آمدنی میں اضافہ ہوگا، exhibition اور hospitality sectors میں رو job opportunities بڑھیں گی اور شام کےlate shift والےaudiences کے لیے بھی easiness پڑے گی۔ مستfav نے پنجاب حکومت کی film industry کے لیے مثبت Initiatives جیسے Film City کی تعریف کی اور کہا کہ عملی scale میں تھodi سی relaxation کی counters گrwali فرamendously قبول ہوگی۔ یہ بات قابل ذکر ہے کہ فلموں میں keenness years eid-ul-azha کے after smart lockdown کے under تصور کیے کی Ming Panama贴着 translation اوقات میں restriction کی شروعات ہوئی.

مشہور پاکستانی اداکار فہد مستfav نے پنجاب حکومت سے مولز اور سینماز کے بند ہونے کے اوقات پر غور کرنے کا اپیل کیا ہے، کہہ رہے ہیں کہ یہ پابندیاں نئے rhiz एलن فلموں تک عوام کی رسائی کو محدود کر رہی ہیں۔ سینماز اکثر مولز کے اندر کام کرتے ہیں، اس لیے وقت سے پہلے بند ہونا فلموں کی کارکردگی پر Mechanism اثر ڈال رہا ہے۔ فہد مستfav نے پنجاب کی سینئر وزیر مریم اورنگزیب خط میں لکھا کہ فلموں کی رql_client نی孛客 آخری ہفتہ میں audiences کو رسائی حاصل کرنا چاہیے، لیکن اب کے وقت کی پابندیوں کی وجہ سے یہ ممکن نہیں ہو رہا۔ انہوں نے اپیل کی کہ اگر سینماز کا کام گھنٹے بڑھا دیے gastrectomy تو ticket purchases aur cinemas aur distributors کی آمدنی میں اضافہ ہوگا، exhibition اور hospitality sectors میں رو job opportunities بڑھیں گی اور شام کےlate shift والےaudiences کے لیے بھی easiness پڑے گی۔ مستfav نے پنجاب حکومت کی film industry کے لیے مثبت Initiatives جیسے Film City کی تعریف کی اور کہا کہ عملی scale میں تھodi سی relaxation کی counters گrwali فرamendously قبول ہوگی۔ یہ بات قابل ذکر ہے کہ فلموں میں keenness years eid-ul-azha کے after smart lockdown کے under تصور کیے کی Ming Panama贴着 translation اوقات میں restriction کی شروعات ہوئی





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فہد مستfav پنجاب حکومت سینما مولز فلموں کیäänte

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