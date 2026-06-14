مالی بل 2026: سوشل میڈیا اینفلونسرز پر نئے withholding tax کے نuzool

مالی بل 2026 میں سیکشن 154B کے تحت سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارموں سے آمدنی پر نئے withholding tax نظام کی متعFriendsケーション کی گئی ہے، جس میں residents اور non-residents کے درمیان فرق کا اندازہ ہے اور Revenue per Mille کی بنیاد پر نرخوں کا تعین کیا گیا ہے۔

14 جون 2026، اسلام آباد: مالی بل 2026 میں ڈیجیٹل کمائی پر ترمیمی keeper طور پر سیکشن 154B کے تحت نئے withholding tax نظام کا调製 کیا گیا ہے، جن کے تحت سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارموں سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی پر taxes کی وصولی کی جائے گی۔ تمام بینکی اور غیر بینکی مالی ادارے،Outcome کو Sociology and مگر سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارموں سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی سے متعلق کسی بھی ادائیگی کو credit کرتے وقت یا وصول کرتے وقت tax کا aut deduction کرنے ہوں گے۔ یہ قوانین "ڈیجیٹل مواد کے تخلیق کنندگان" یا "سوشل میڈیا اینفلونسرز" پرwork ہوں گے، جنہیں YouTube، Facebook، Instagram، TikTok اور دوسرے مماثل ڈیجیٹل اinterphases پر مواد کی monetization سے آمدنی حاصل کرنے والے کسی بھی فرد یا ادارے کے طور پر تعریف کیا گیا ہے۔ "ادائیگی" کی وسیع تعریف mein inward remittances،陶器 transfers اور بینکنگ چینلز کے ذریعے credit شدہ رقم، اور online payment service providers یا ڈیجیٹل مالی پلیٹ فارمز کے ذریعے ہونے والی ادائیگیں شامل ہیں۔ یہ provision withholding tax net میں پوری ڈیجیٹل monetization system کو irrespective of delivery mein لائے گا۔ اس تجویز کا ایک اہم ہم نہresident और non-resident افراد کے درمیان فرق ہے۔ resident persons کے لئے withheld tax minimum tax کے طور پر treat کیا جائے گا۔ non-residents کے لئے جو Pakistan میں permanent establishment نہیں رکھتے، deduction final tax regime کے تحت ہو گی۔ سیکشن 154B下的 withholding tax rate resident persons کے لئے Active Taxpayers' List پر نام怍 ہونے پر 5% اور non-resident persons کے لئے بھی 5% flavorful ہی ہے۔ قانون میں specification ہے کہ non-residents سے وصول شدہ tax final tax کے طور پر treat کیا جائے گا۔ Federal Board of Revenue official gazette میں notification کے ذریعے implementation rules، بشمول identification اور reporting mechanisms، تیار کر سکتا ہے۔___داخل amendments SRO 545(I)/2026 اور SRO 546(I)/2026 کے ذریعے پیش کیے گئے ہیں، جن میں Revenue per Mille کی اساس پر PKR 195 per 1,000 YouTube views کی detailed computation framework پیش کیا گیا ہے، اور systematic اور continuous digital engagement کی تشخیص کے لئے annual 50,000 subscribers یا quarterly 12,250 کی thresholds includes ہیں.

14 جون 2026، اسلام آباد: مالی بل 2026 میں ڈیجیٹل کمائی پر ترمیمی keeper طور پر سیکشن 154B کے تحت نئے withholding tax نظام کا调製 کیا گیا ہے، جن کے تحت سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارموں سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی پر taxes کی وصولی کی جائے گی۔ تمام بینکی اور غیر بینکی مالی ادارے،Outcome کو Sociology and مگر سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارموں سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی سے متعلق کسی بھی ادائیگی کو credit کرتے وقت یا وصول کرتے وقت tax کا aut deduction کرنے ہوں گے۔ یہ قوانین "ڈیجیٹل مواد کے تخلیق کنندگان" یا "سوشل میڈیا اینفلونسرز" پرwork ہوں گے، جنہیں YouTube، Facebook، Instagram، TikTok اور دوسرے مماثل ڈیجیٹل اinterphases پر مواد کی monetization سے آمدنی حاصل کرنے والے کسی بھی فرد یا ادارے کے طور پر تعریف کیا گیا ہے۔ "ادائیگی" کی وسیع تعریف mein inward remittances،陶器 transfers اور بینکنگ چینلز کے ذریعے credit شدہ رقم، اور online payment service providers یا ڈیجیٹل مالی پلیٹ فارمز کے ذریعے ہونے والی ادائیگیں شامل ہیں۔ یہ provision withholding tax net میں پوری ڈیجیٹل monetization system کو irrespective of delivery mein لائے گا۔ اس تجویز کا ایک اہم ہم نہresident और non-resident افراد کے درمیان فرق ہے۔ resident persons کے لئے withheld tax minimum tax کے طور پر treat کیا جائے گا۔ non-residents کے لئے جو Pakistan میں permanent establishment نہیں رکھتے، deduction final tax regime کے تحت ہو گی۔ سیکشن 154B下的 withholding tax rate resident persons کے لئے Active Taxpayers' List پر نام怍 ہونے پر 5% اور non-resident persons کے لئے بھی 5% flavorful ہی ہے۔ قانون میں specification ہے کہ non-residents سے وصول شدہ tax final tax کے طور پر treat کیا جائے گا۔ Federal Board of Revenue official gazette میں notification کے ذریعے implementation rules، بشمول identification اور reporting mechanisms، تیار کر سکتا ہے۔___داخل amendments SRO 545(I)/2026 اور SRO 546(I)/2026 کے ذریعے پیش کیے گئے ہیں، جن میں Revenue per Mille کی اساس پر PKR 195 per 1,000 YouTube views کی detailed computation framework پیش کیا گیا ہے، اور systematic اور continuous digital engagement کی تشخیص کے لئے annual 50,000 subscribers یا quarterly 12,250 کی thresholds includes ہیں





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Withholding Tax Digital Content Creators Social Media Influencers Finance Bill 2026 Section 154B Income Tax Ordinance FBR Youtube Monetization Tax On Social Media Resident Vs Non-Resident Tax

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