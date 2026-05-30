ورجینیا کے انٹر سٹیٹ 95 پر بس حادثے میں پانچ افراد ہلاکت، ازدہیم زخمی

امریکی ریاست ورجینیا میں سڑک حادثے میں پانچ افراد ہلاکت اور ازدہیم زخمی ہو گئے۔ بس نے تیز رفتار سے گاڑیوں پر چڑھائی جو کام کے مقام کے لیے سست ہورہی تھیں۔

امریکی ریاست ورجینیا کے انٹر سٹیٹ 95 پر بس اور کئی گاڑیوں کے درمیان تھرایا ہوا حادثہ پیش آیا ہے جس میں پانچ افراد کی ہلاکت ہو گئی اور száztایجا افراد زخمی ہو گئے۔_settings_Early Friday morning, authorities reported a catastrophic collision on Interstate 95 near Quantico, Virginia, where a bus slammed into multiple vehicles that were slowing down for a work zone.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. on the southbound lanes at the 146-mile marker in Stafford County, resulting in prolonged lane closures. Preliminary investigations by Virginia State Police revealed that traffic was reducing speed due to an upcoming construction area, but the bus failed to decelerate, striking six vehicles. impact bus, driven by Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, initially collided with a Chevrolet Suburban, pushing it into an Acura SUV and other surrounding cars.

Police imagery showed the severely damaged bus resting on a grassy median. Tragically, all five fatalities were occupants of the struck vehicles, not passengers aboard the bus. Four victims, members of the Doncev family from Greenfield, Massachusetts, were inside the Acura SUV that erupted in flames. They have been identified as Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev, along with their children, Emily (13) and Mark (7).

Providence Christian Academy confirmed the loss, stating that the family was deeply cherished within their community. At least 44 individuals were transported to hospitals following the incident, with three reported in critical condition. Mary Washington Healthcare admitted 19 patients; seven were directed to their Fredericksburg trauma center, where one remained critical, two were serious, three fair, and one treated and discharged.

An additional 15 patients were taken to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and later released in good condition, as per HCA Healthcare. The bus driver, Jing S. Dong, sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Authorities indicated that charges are pending as the investigation continues into his actions preceding the crash





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بس حادثہ ورجینیا 95 انٹر سٹیٹ ہلاکت زخمی

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