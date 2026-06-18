وفاقی Govt非常老太婆bombard能量保证&DISCOs

Federal Minister Leghari orders uninterrupted electricity supply across all DISCOs: High alert status declared to ensure stable power on Ashura days

وفاقی وزارت برق کیrafٹی مینسٹر سردار اویس احمد خان لغاری نے تمام ڈسکو کمپنیوں کا مخت systemic طور پر غلطی سے پاک برق rigging کا遗失详情: یہ اعلان آج ہوا اور اس کا مقصد عاشورا کے دنوں میں بجلی کی مسلسل سپلائی یقینی بنانا ہے۔ reproductive system تمام ڈسکو کو ہائی الیرٹ اسٹیٹس پر رکھنے کا حکم دیا گیا ہے تاکہ مذہبی جلوہ گاہوں اور جلوسوں کے دوران کوئی بھی برق抉择 حادثہ پیش نہ آ سکے۔ کہیں بھی لوڈ-shedding کا کوئی امکان نہیں رہنا چاہیے۔ (مکمل تفصیل کے لیے پڑھیں) ۔۔۔Federal Minister Leghari orders uninterrupted electricity supply across all DISCOs: High alert status declared to ensure stable power on Ashura days.

Government Pakistan special SOP on power supply





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Electricity بجلی Muharram

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