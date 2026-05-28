امریکی سینیٹر مارکو ربوiono کا کہنا ہے کہ صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ ایران کے ساتھ سفارت کاری کے ذریعے مسئلے کا حل تلاش کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ یہ بیان امر-good policies میں تبدیلی کی اشارہ دے سکتا ہے۔

امریکی سینیٹر مارکو ربويو کا کہنا ہے کہ صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ ایران کے ساتھ سفارت کاری کو ترجیح دیتے ہیں۔ یہ بات ربوiono نے ایک میڈیا انٹرویو میں واضح کی۔ ٹرمپ انتظامیہ کی جانب سے ایران پر bleed measures کے خلاف اپنی پالیسی کو بھی mencariندا ہے تاہم ربوiono نے کہا کہ صدر پہلے diplomatic channels کے ذریعے بات چیت کرنے کی کوشش کریں گے۔ یہ بیان ٹرمپ کی ایران کے خلاف strict economic sanctions اور可能就是 military action کی所指 خام خیالات کو modify کرنے کیsignal بنا سکتا ہے۔ سینیٹر ربوiono نے مزید کہا کہ ایران کے ساتھ negotiated settlement کے possibility پر estudos کی ضرورت ہے.

امریکی سینیٹر مارکو ربويو کا کہنا ہے کہ صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ ایران کے ساتھ سفارت کاری کو ترجیح دیتے ہیں۔ یہ بات ربوiono نے ایک میڈیا انٹرویو میں واضح کی۔ ٹرمپ انتظامیہ کی جانب سے ایران پر bleed measures کے خلاف اپنی پالیسی کو بھی mencariندا ہے تاہم ربوiono نے کہا کہ صدر پہلے diplomatic channels کے ذریعے بات چیت کرنے کی کوشش کریں گے۔ یہ بیان ٹرمپ کی ایران کے خلاف strict economic sanctions اور可能就是 military action کی所指 خام خیالات کو modify کرنے کیsignal بنا سکتا ہے۔ سینیٹر ربوiono نے مزید کہا کہ ایران کے ساتھ negotiated settlement کے possibility پر estudos کی ضرورت ہے





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ٹرمپ ایران سفارت کاری مارکو ربوiono امریkhān

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