زیادہ سے زیادہ 34,000 حاجیوں کی پاکستان واپسی مکمل ہو چکی ہے جبکہ 84,791 حاجی ابھی سعودی عرب میں ہیں۔ واپسی کے عمل کا ختیمہ 30 جون تک جاری رہنے کا متوقع ہے۔ فیڈرل مذہبی امور وزیر سردار محمد یوسف بھی آج واپسی کے لیے شہید ہیں جبکہ 250 معاون عملہ成员 پہلے ہی واپس گئے ہیں۔ authorities نے ہوائی اڈوں پر להצטרף کے لیے خاص انتظامات کیے ہیں جس میں حاجیوں کے قیام گاہوں پر سامان چیک ان کی سہولت کے لیے مہیا کیا جا رہا ہے۔

(Web Desk) - The return of Pakistani pilgrims following the completion of Hajj is continuing smoothly, with more than 34,000 pilgrims having arrived back in Pakistan so far.

According to details, 84,791 Pakistani pilgrims are still in Saudi Arabia as post-Hajj operations remain underway. The repatriation process is expected to continue until June 30. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf is also scheduled to return to Pakistan today after completing his responsibilities in Saudi Arabia, while 250 Hajj support staff members have already returned after fulfilling their duties. Authorities said special arrangements have been made to facilitate pilgrims and reduce congestion at airports.

Under the system, luggage check-in services are being provided at pilgrims' accommodations to ensure a smoother departure process. Pilgrims have been advised to prepare their baggage according to the scheduled timelines, with luggage processing taking place 24 to 48 hours before departure flights. Officials further stated that more than 15,000 Pakistani pilgrims have so far been able to visit Riyaz-ul-Jannah during the post-Hajj arrangements in Madinah.

The post-Hajj flight operation is expected to continue in phases until the end of June as pilgrims gradually return home. Pakistan Air Force marks anniversary of historic Israeli-made Indian drone shootdow





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حاجی ہج سعودی عرب اپنا پاکستان

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