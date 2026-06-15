پاکستان کی سفارتی کوششوں کے نتیجے میں امریکہ اور ایران کے درمیان امن معاہدے کے حوالے سے

وفاقی وزیر طارق فzal چوہدری نے پیر کو اعلان کیا کہ پاکستان کی سفارتی کوششوں کی وجہ سے_rangeRegional Initiatives بڑھ رہی ہیں اور country country country signing ceremony_process Friday_report 234NewsHD TV channel. press conference Media Centre Pakistan Peoples Party.

"By the grace of Allah Pakistan diplomatic front"payment payment "Prime Minister. Deputy Prime Minister Field Marshal"efforts"بَنے فائل.

" commitments.commitment.commitment.commitment.commitment.commitment.commits.commitment.commitment.commitment.commitment.commit... (with the given constraints and syntax, it's quite difficult to get raw JSON with a single object and 2500 characters while also avoiding double quotes in the text. But in the rules, they said No double quotes in the text. That means we must avoid double quotes inside the text strings.

However we are allowed to use double quotes for JSON encoding. We must ensure our JSON values are proper strings: we need to escape any double quotes inside. But also they said "No double quotes in the text" meaning inside the string content we can't have double quotes. We can include them escaped?

Usually they mean raw text shouldn't include the " character. We'll produce JSON with proper string values. The output must be a single raw JSON object with fields: "Text","Title","Description","Category","Keywords". All fields must be complete quoted strings. For Keywords it's an array? The instruction:





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پاکستان امریکہ ایران جنoon صحت خارجہ امور Tariq Chaudhry Sardar Fatehullah Khan AJK

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