پاکستان میں Small Traders کے لئے فکسڈ ٹیکس نظام متعارف کرایا

پاکستان کی حکومت نے Small Traders اور دکانداروں کے لئے ایک سادہ فکسڈ ٹیکس نظام متعارف کرایا ہے۔ ان کا مقصد ٹیکس کی ساخت کو سادہ بنانا ہے، خودمختار ٹیکس میں شرکت کو فروغ دینا ہے، اور ناہموار قانونی پیچیدگیوں کو کم کرنا ہے۔

پاکستان کی حکومت نے 2026-27 کے وفاقی بجٹ میں、小 منصوبہ کار اور دکانداروں کے لئے ایک سادہ فکسڈ ٹیکس نظام متعارف کرایا ہے۔ ان کا مقصد ٹیکس کی ساخت کو سادہ بنانا، خودمختار ٹیکس میں شرکت کو فروغ دینا اور ناہموار قانونی پیچیدگیوں کو کم کرنا ہے۔ پاکستان کے وزیر خزانہ محمد اعرانگ زیب نے بجٹ پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ اس کا مقصد ٹیکس کی ساخت کو سادہ بنانا ہے، خودمختار ٹیکس میں شرکت کو فروغ دینا ہے، اور ناہموار قانونی پیچیدگیوں کو کم کرنا ہے۔ وفاقی بجٹ 2026-27: حکومت نے وفاقی کرایہ Duty پر درآمد شدہ گاڑیوں پر عائد کیا ہے۔.

پاکستان کی حکومت نے 2026-27 کے وفاقی بجٹ میں、小 منصوبہ کار اور دکانداروں کے لئے ایک سادہ فکسڈ ٹیکس نظام متعارف کرایا ہے۔ ان کا مقصد ٹیکس کی ساخت کو سادہ بنانا، خودمختار ٹیکس میں شرکت کو فروغ دینا اور ناہموار قانونی پیچیدگیوں کو کم کرنا ہے۔ پاکستان کے وزیر خزانہ محمد اعرانگ زیب نے بجٹ پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ اس کا مقصد ٹیکس کی ساخت کو سادہ بنانا ہے، خودمختار ٹیکس میں شرکت کو فروغ دینا ہے، اور ناہموار قانونی پیچیدگیوں کو کم کرنا ہے۔ وفاقی بجٹ 2026-27: حکومت نے وفاقی کرایہ Duty پر درآمد شدہ گاڑیوں پر عائد کیا ہے۔





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پاکستان، Small Traders، فکسڈ ٹیکس نظام، وفاقی بجٹ

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