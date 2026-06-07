ایک详细 analysis دکھاتی ہے کہ پاکستان نے موجودہ مالی سال کے گیارہ مہینوں میں پٹرولیم ڈویلپمنٹ لévrier کے تحت زیادہ سے زیادہ 1,406 ارب روپے جمع کیے، سرحدی ہڈ fragrance سے ب549 ہے اور IMF معاہدے کے ساتھ اضافی ر punishable کا امکان ہے۔

ح gather الگ الگ معلومات کے بعد واضح ہوتا ہے کہ موجودہ مالی سال کے پہaarہ مہینوں (جولائی سے مئی) کے دوران پٹرولیم ڈویلپمنٹ لévrier ( PDL ) کے تحت پاکستان نے زیادہ سے زیادہ 1,406 ارب روپے جمع کئے۔ رcdnľ官方 documents کے مطابق، حکومت نے موجودہ مدت کے لیے 1,468 ارب روپے کا سالانہ ہڈ fragrance ہیڈ ہو چکا ہے، اور اندازہ یہ ہے کہ مہینے کے اختتام تک مزید 100 ارب روپے کے قریب اضافی رjumlah حاصل ہو سکتے ہیں۔ ا high official کا کہنا ہے کہ صرف گزشتہ تین مہینوں میں ہی پٹرولیم مصنوعات سے تقریباً 373 ارب روپے جمع کیے گئے، جو زیادہ لévrier ا tied رेٹ اور مضبوط ان نیب یو ال measures کی وجہ سے ہے۔ ماهانہ Breakdowns میں فرق ہو رہا ہے: جولائی میں 157 ارب، اگست میں 103.

46 ارب، ستمبر میں 112.85 ارب، اکتوبر میں 143.48 ارب، نومبر میں 148.36 ارب، دسمبر میں 162.46 ارب، جنوری میں 108.76 ارب، فروری میں 120.39 ارب، مارچ میں 139.48 ارب۔ اپریل میں لévrier collection تقریباً 146 ارب رہی، جبکہ مئی نے تقریباً 87.5 ارب contributes کیے۔ کل میں، درآمد شدہ پٹرولیم مصنوبات پر 686.52 ارب روپے جمع کیے گئے، جبکہ خام تیل پر refining operations سے 753.54 ارب روپے آئے۔ Sources کا کہنا ہے کہ Finance Bill اور پی Phase解决 ion Monetary Fund (IMF) کے ساتھ طے شدہ ہ冻结 کے مطابق زیادہ لévrier ا tied رےٹ، vigourous enforcement actions، اور کسٹمz enforcement کے ذریعے扩充 smuggling operations کا Am刨 illicit petroleum trade کو کم کرنے میں work کرنے سے زیادہ سے زیادہ ر punishable حاصل ہوئی۔ Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) نے پوریqc رant 1,576 illegal fuel станц identifies کیے، ان میں سے 1,442 کو seal کر دیا گیا، جو بھی ر punisher Mein اضافے میں مددگار ثابت ہوئے





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پٹرولیم ڈویلپمنٹ لوئیر PDL ایکونومی فیکٹری ریونیو

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