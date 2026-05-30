پاکستان کرکٹ فینز نے شین شاہ اور شادب کی تنقید کی

پاکستان اور آسٹریلیا کے درمیان میچ کے بعد، کچھ پاکستانی کرکٹ فینز نے شین شاہ افریدی اور شادب خان کی تنقید کی، جو میچ میں اہم کردار ادا کرنے میں ناکام رہے تھے۔

پاکستان کرکٹ فینز میں سے کچھ نے شین شاہ افریدی اور شادب خان کی تنقید کی، جو پاکستان اور آسٹریلیا کے درمیان میچ میں اہم کردار ادا کرنے میں ناکام رہے تھے، 24 نیوز ایچ ڈی ٹی وی نے ہفتہ کو رپورٹ کیا تھا۔ میچ کے بعد میڈیا سے بات کرتے ہوئے، فینز نے بابار اعظم اور ڈیبیو کرنے والے عرفات مینہاس کے پرفارمنس کی تعریف کی اور کہا کہ ان کا کردار پاکستان کا آسٹریلیا کے خلاف کامیابی میں کلیدی رول ادا کیا۔ Several fans questioned the place of Shaheen and Shadab in the one-day international setup, with some suggesting that the team management should look more closely at emerging talent as Pakistan continues to rebuild its white-ball squads.

Supporters also raised concerns about what they described as a culture of favouritism in team selection, calling for greater merit-based opportunities for young players performing in domestic and age-group cricket. The criticism came despite Pakistan securing a notable win over Australia, with fans focusing much of their attention on the performances of established players and the impact made by younger members of the squad





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پاکستان کرکٹ شین شاہ افریدی شادب خان آسٹریلیا تنقید فینز

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