پاکستان کے کرکٹر ابرار احمد اور شاہین آفریدی کا Career High نمبر پر پہنچنا

پاکستان کے کرکٹر ابرار احمد اور شاہین آفریدی نے آئی سی سی ون ڈے رینکنگ میں Career High نمبر پر پہنچ کر اپنے Career High رینکنگ کو حاصل کیا۔ ابرار احمد نے Career High نمبر 4 پر پہنچ کر 633 رن کو حاصل کیا جبکہ شاہین آفریدی نے Career High نمبر 13 پر پہنچ کر 593 رن حاصل کیا۔ Australian Nathan Ellis نے اپنے 6 وکٹوں کے باعث 24 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 44 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔

پاکستان کے کرکٹ ر ابرار احمد نے آئی سی سی کے آئی سی سی ون ڈے رینکنگ میں اپنے Career High نمبر 4 پر پہنچ کر 7 نمبروں کی اضافہ کیا جبکہ شاہین آفریدی 13 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے جبکہ نتن ایلس 24 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 44 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ ابرار احمد نے آئی سی سی ون ڈے رینکنگ میں Career High نمبر 4 پر پہنچ کر 633 رن کو حاصل کیا جبکہ شاہین آفریدی نے 593 رن حاصل کرتے ہوئے 13 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ Australian Nathan Ellis نے اپنے 6 وکٹوں کے باعث 24 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 44 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ Australian Matt Renshaw کے 43 اور 61 رنز نے انہیں 100 سے زیادہ نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 78 ویں نمبر پر پہنچایا جبکہ Australian Josh Inglis اور Cameron Green نے بھی 3 اور 5 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 57 ویں اور 63 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ پہلے 10 نمبروں میں Salman Ali Agha 5 نمبروں کی کمی کے باعث 14 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے.

پاکستان کے کرکٹر ابرار احمد نے آئی سی سی کے آئی سی سی ون ڈے رینکنگ میں اپنے Career High نمبر 4 پر پہنچ کر 7 نمبروں کی اضافہ کیا جبکہ شاہین آفریدی 13 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے جبکہ نتن ایلس 24 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 44 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ ابرار احمد نے آئی سی سی ون ڈے رینکنگ میں Career High نمبر 4 پر پہنچ کر 633 رن کو حاصل کیا جبکہ شاہین آفریدی نے 593 رن حاصل کرتے ہوئے 13 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ Australian Nathan Ellis نے اپنے 6 وکٹوں کے باعث 24 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 44 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ Australian Matt Renshaw کے 43 اور 61 رنز نے انہیں 100 سے زیادہ نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 78 ویں نمبر پر پہنچایا جبکہ Australian Josh Inglis اور Cameron Green نے بھی 3 اور 5 نمبروں کی اضافہ کرتے ہوئے 57 ویں اور 63 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے۔ پہلے 10 نمبروں میں Salman Ali Agha 5 نمبروں کی کمی کے باعث 14 ویں نمبر پر پہنچ گئے





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