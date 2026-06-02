پاکستان نے لیب_non_ کے خلاف فوری فائر بند سے متعلق امن کے لیے مک accompaniment کے قابلی کے طور پر

پاکستان کاproxy ایوان میں mountain tak ke Tunisia kesy boo woh kee ke Lebanon mein humanitarian crisis aur regional stability ke liye khatra hai, millions log asar andar hain, ceasefire ki zaroorat hai.

پاکستان نے Safe andhumanao ku qaumi tehreek ke waqt United Nations Security Council ke emergency meeting mein Lebanon ke khilaf military actions ko immediate ceasefire ke liye kahaa.

Pakistan ka Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad ne council ke saamne boli ke Lebanon ki haalat ek serious humanitarian crisis mein tabdil ho rahi hai aur iske kareeb regional stability ko khatra maloom hota hai. Unhonne kaha ke zamaney ke mutabiq ceasefire arrangements honey ke bawajood zameen ke haalat ko behtar na kar sakay, aur military operations aur Lebanese territory mein ghuspaith jaari honay ke wajah se civilian lives khatre mein aa rahay hain.

Pakistani envoy ne kaha ke conflict se millions log asar andar hain, jin mein se bahut se log apne ghar se satheen kar diye gaye hain aur unhein essential services aur humanitarian assistance ki severe shortages kar rahi hain. Ahmad ne medical personnel, humanitarian workers aur civilian infrastructure par hamalon par e'laan-e-istihfa karte hue kaha ke yeh ghatnaayein international humanitarian law ke seriousghum ke hain.

Unhonne farmandai ke ke international community jald aur effecti tareeke se jawab de takay further suffering Rok sakay. Unhonne Lebanon ke historical aur cultural heritage par musibat ka zikr karte hue kaha ke agar tabahi jaari rahegi to region mein peace aur stability aur zyada kam ho jaye gi.

Ahmad ne Pakistan ke Lebanon ke sovereignty, territorial integrity aur political independence ke liye support ko dobara tasdeeq karte hue kaha ke Islamabad har woh quest ke piche hai jo lasting peace hasil karne ke liye aur kareeb hai. Unhonne UN Security Council Resolution 1701 ke poori tareeke se implementation par zor diya aur sabhi parties se kaha ke woh apne ceasefire commitments ka khayal rakhein.

Unhonne international community ko kahaa ke woh statements ke siwa concrete measures lein Middle East mein further escalation rokne ke liye aur sustainable peace ke raaste par aage badhne ke liye





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پاکستان لیب_Non_ UN Security Council Ceasefire Humanitarian Crisis Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Resolution 1701 Middle East Regional Stability

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