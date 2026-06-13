پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف نے کہا ہے کہ ایران اور امریکہ کے درمیان امن معاہدے پر کام آج ہی اپنے آخر میں ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا ہے کہ اس معاہدے کو اگلے 24 گھنٹوں کے اندر مکمل کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ پاکستان Electronic signing پرآمادہ ہے اور اس معاہدے کے لیے Technical level کی گفتگو شروع ہونے والی ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Lasting Peace کے لیے Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔

پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف نے کہا ہے کہ ایران اور امریکہ کے درمیان امن معاہدے پر کام آج ہی اپنے آخر میں ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا ہے کہ اس معاہدے کو اگلے 24 گھنٹوں کے اندر مکمل کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ پاکستان Electronic signing پرآمادہ ہے اور اس معاہدے کے لیے Technical level کی گفتگو شروع ہونے والی ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Lasting Peace کے لیے Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے ایران اور امریکہ کے لیے شکرگزار ہونے کا اعلان کیا اور کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے ایران اور امریکہ کے درمیان Conflict کو حل کرنے کی امید ظاہر کی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا.

پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف نے کہا ہے کہ ایران اور امریکہ کے درمیان امن معاہدے پر کام آج ہی اپنے آخر میں ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا ہے کہ اس معاہدے کو اگلے 24 گھنٹوں کے اندر مکمل کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ پاکستان Electronic signing پرآمادہ ہے اور اس معاہدے کے لیے Technical level کی گفتگو شروع ہونے والی ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Lasting Peace کے لیے Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے ایران اور امریکہ کے لیے شکرگزار ہونے کا اعلان کیا اور کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے ایران اور امریکہ کے درمیان Conflict کو حل کرنے کی امید ظاہر کی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ معاہدہ Region میں Peace کو Strong Foundation فراہم کرے گا





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شہباز شریف امن معاہدہ ایران امریکہ پاکستان

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