پاکستان کے اگلے مالی سال کے بجٹ میں صدر مملکت اور وزیراعظم آفس کے اخراجات میںเพิ่มی

آئندہ مالی سال 2026-2027 کے وفاقی بجٹ میں صدر مملکت کے ذاتی دفتر، وزیراعظم پبلک اور انٹرنل آفس، اور ایوان صدر کے لیے بجٹ میں اضافے کی تجاویز پیش کی گئی ہیں۔

بجٹ میں صدر مملکت کے ذاتی دفتر کے لیے 13 کروڑ روپے کا اضافہ کر کے 1 ارب 83 کروڑ روپے مختص کرنے کی تجویز دی گئی ہے۔ اگلے مالی سال کے بجٹ میں وزیراعظم آفس کے اخراجات کے لیے 92 کروڑ روپے، جبکہ صدر مملکت کے پبلک آفس کے اخراجات کے لیے 96 کروڑ 37 لاکھ روپے مختص کیے گئے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم پبلک آفس کا بجٹ 92 کروڑ 12 لاکھ روپے ہے۔ ایوان صدر کے لیے 2 ارب 80 کروڑ روپے مختص کیے گئے ہیں، جو پچھلے سال کے مقابلے میں 40 کروڑ روپے زیادہ ہے۔ صدر مملکت کے ذاتی دفتر کے بجٹ میں 13 کروڑ روپے کا اضافہ کی تجویز دی گئی ہے۔ وزیراعظم انٹرنل آفس کا بجٹ 89 کروڑ 54 لاکھ روپے ہے.

بجٹ میں صدر مملکت کے ذاتی دفتر کے لیے 13 کروڑ روپے کا اضافہ کر کے 1 ارب 83 کروڑ روپے مختص کرنے کی تجویز دی گئی ہے۔ اگلے مالی سال کے بجٹ میں وزیراعظم آفس کے اخراجات کے لیے 92 کروڑ روپے، جبکہ صدر مملکت کے پبلک آفس کے اخراجات کے لیے 96 کروڑ 37 لاکھ روپے مختص کیے گئے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم پبلک آفس کا بجٹ 92 کروڑ 12 لاکھ روپے ہے۔ ایوان صدر کے لیے 2 ارب 80 کروڑ روپے مختص کیے گئے ہیں، جو پچھلے سال کے مقابلے میں 40 کروڑ روپے زیادہ ہے۔ صدر مملکت کے ذاتی دفتر کے بجٹ میں 13 کروڑ روپے کا اضافہ کی تجویز دی گئی ہے۔ وزیراعظم انٹرنل آفس کا بجٹ 89 کروڑ 54 لاکھ روپے ہے





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بجٹ 2026-27 صدر مملکت بجٹ وزیراعظم آفس ایوان صدر وفاقی بجٹ

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