ایران کی ایک اعلیٰ تجاری وفد کے headed by مراد نمتی نے停车入库 کراچی میں کراچی کارگو拆除 ڈسپورٹ کمپنی (KCCI) کے عملہ اور دیگر کاروباری رہنما Lao باہمی تعاون کے امکانات پر بات چیت کی۔ مراد نمتی نے کہا کہ پاکستان اور ایران علاقائی تجارت کے لیے اہم دروازے بن سکتے ہیں اور دونوں ممالک کو مشترکہ صنعتی منصوبوں اور بہتر رابطوں پر توجہ دینی چاہئیں۔

پاکستان اور ایران کو رابطے، مشترکہ منصوبوں اور جدید تجاری فاصلے کے ذریعے نئی معاشی 중架构 تعمیر کرنی چاہئیں، اس بات پر اتفاق کیا گیا ہے کہ دونوں ممالک اپنی مضبوط جغرافیائی戗 positioned ہونے کا فائدہ اٹھا کر مشترکہ کاروباری منصوبے اور طویلolta معاشی شراکت قائم کر سکتے ہیں۔ اس کہانی کے مطابق، ایران کی اعلیٰ ترین تجاری عہدیدار مراد نمتی نے کہا کہ دونوں ممالک ایک مضبوط علاقائی تجارت ی نظام قائم کر کے اپنے درمیان تعلقات کو مضبوط کر سکتے ہیں، جو دونوں طرف کے لوگوں کے لیے فائدہ مند ہے۔ انہوں نے کالء کے ذریعے پاکستان پر مشکلات کے وقت دی گئی حمایت کا شکریہ ادا کیا اور کہا کہ سچی دوستی مشکل momento میں ظاہر ہوتی ہے، اور ایران پاکستان کی یکجثتی اور اعتماد کو value کرتا ہے۔ اس کے Social media official meeting نے خواہش ظاہر کی ہے کہ دونوں ممالک تجارت اور سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ کر کے ایک نئی تعاون کی phase کا آغاز کر سکیں۔ gt代理商 In the visit of Eastern Province, Iran, trade delegation from Khorasan Razavi, Iranian Commercial Counselor Murad Nemati thanked Pakistan for its support during difficult times.

He said that true friendship is seen in hard moments, and Iran values Pakistan's solidarity and trust. The meeting was attended by Iranian and Pakistani business leaders, including officials from KCCI and members of the visiting delegation. Both sides discussed ways to improve trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. Murad Nemati said Pakistan and Iran can become important trade gateways linking South Asia, West Asia, and East Asia.

He added that better trade links would not only increase business opportunities but also support peace and economic growth in the region. He pointed out several problems in current trade, such as border issues, transport delays, customs difficulties, and weak infrastructure. He said both countries should work together to solve these issues and improve trade routes. He also highlighted the importance of stronger links between Karachi, Gwadar, Bandar Abbas, and Chabahar to make trade movement easier.

He stressed that both countries should increase industrial cooperation and focus on joint business projects. He said Pakistan GSP plus access, Iran improving infrastructure, and growing regional investments create strong opportunities for long term economic partnerships. He also encouraged more exchange of trade delegations and closer contact between business chambers in both countries. He said business relations should stay strong even when political situations change, as strong private sector links help build lasting cooperation.

At the end, he said Iran is fully committed to expanding trade and investment with Pakistan and hopes to enter a new phase of economic growth through closer cooperation with KCCI and other partners. KCCI acting President Muhammad Raza also welcomed the Iranian delegation and said Pakistan and Iran should move beyond basic trade and build stronger strategic partnerships. He said both countries share deep cultural, religious, and historical ties, which can support stronger economic relations.

He added that regional challenges often create new opportunities, and both countries should use this time to strengthen cooperation. He said stability in the region will help increase trade and investment in the future. He also said that economic cooperation should go beyond buying and selling and should include joint work in industries, mining, IT, manufacturing, and small business development.

He confirmed that KCCI is ready to support stronger business ties and may also send a delegation to Iran to explore new opportunities





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پاکستان ایران تجارت معیاری شرکت KCCI

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