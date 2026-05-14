پنجاب حکومت نے ایک محلی AI پلاتفرم کی بنیاد پر Government GPU Cloud initiative رائے کرتے ہوئے ٹیکنلوجی معمول میں لانے سے متعلق ایک اہم اقدام کیا ہے۔ اس طرح کے ایک بڑے زبان مشین (LLMs) کو پاکستان میں ہی رکھنے اور یہ کہتے کہ آرڈل تعلیمی اداروں میںriffe nrw ہونا چاہئے۔ عناصرolie الگ لغات کو بھی شامل ہیں۔ اینڈ اس طرح کے پروٹوکول آپریٹرز کو ایک محفوظ AI Sandbox فراہم کیا جائے گا، جو ایسے وب صارفین کو شامل ہوتا ہے جو AI توسعه کا جائزہ لینا چاہتے ہیں اور اس پر غور کرنا چاہتے ہیں، جو کہ پنجاب حکومت کی خدمات کے بارے میں کچھ زیادہ درجن کے اساتذہ کے ساتھ ساتھ 130 ملیون کمیونٹی کا ا50 سیکٹرز پر ذریعہ دیں۔

لاہور (دونائے 뉴스) - پنجاب حکومت نے تحت اس میں ڈی کے ایل سی ورکنگووٹی کے عرف Government GPU Cloud initiative میں lokalnej ایل آر ایٹزم (AI) پ്ലاتفارم کی بنیاد در اندازی کی، جس کا مرحومہ پنجاب میں ڈی جیوج کا اضافہ اور تکنو لوجی معمول میں لانے میں اہم کردار ادا کرے گا۔ اس مقصد کے لئے ڈی، متعلقہ حکام نے بتایا ہے کہ اس پرویکٹ میں بڑی زبان مشینی (LLMs) کو پاکستان میں ہی درایا جائے گا اورآرلڈل کرنا چلائے گا۔ اس initiative میں نئے فروغ اور دیگر علاقائی لغات کو بھی شامل کیا جائے گا لیکھنے والے، AI کی رسائی مختلف مقامی صارفین اور اداروں کے لئے بڑھائے۔ اس پروجیکٹ میں، حکومت کے اداروں و یونیورسٹیز کو ایک محفوظ ایل آر ایٹزم sand wوڈ فراہم کیا جائے گا جو کہ مستقبل انٹلکٹو اور امانیت آمیز پبلک سافٹ پروجیکٹس ڈیول کرنے کے لئے استعمال کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ حکام نے بتایا کی شواہد نے ابتدائی آزمائشوں کی نشانیاں بھی دکھا دی ہیں جو مثبت نتائج دکھا سکتی ہیں۔ اس پروجیکٹ میں، ایمرجنس افیسروں اور انٹیلیجنس انکوائری سسٹمز کے پیشہ ورانہ اداروں میں لاگو measa گیا ہے جو کہ پنجاب حکومت کے بارے میں یہی ہے۔ kỉرپ رہے کہ، پنجاب حکومت نے کچھ سے زیادہ درجن کے اساتذہ اور 130 ملین کمیونٹی کو اپوزیشن سے ا50 سیکٹرز پر خدمات دی ہیں.

لاہور (دونائے 뉴스) - پنجاب حکومت نے تحت اس میں ڈی کے ایل سی ورکنگووٹی کے عرف Government GPU Cloud initiative میں lokalnej ایل آر ایٹزم (AI) پ്ലاتفارم کی بنیاد در اندازی کی، جس کا مرحومہ پنجاب میں ڈی جیوج کا اضافہ اور تکنو لوجی معمول میں لانے میں اہم کردار ادا کرے گا۔ اس مقصد کے لئے ڈی، متعلقہ حکام نے بتایا ہے کہ اس پرویکٹ میں بڑی زبان مشینی (LLMs) کو پاکستان میں ہی درایا جائے گا اورآرلڈل کرنا چلائے گا۔ اس initiative میں نئے فروغ اور دیگر علاقائی لغات کو بھی شامل کیا جائے گا لیکھنے والے، AI کی رسائی مختلف مقامی صارفین اور اداروں کے لئے بڑھائے۔ اس پروجیکٹ میں، حکومت کے اداروں و یونیورسٹیز کو ایک محفوظ ایل آر ایٹزم sand wوڈ فراہم کیا جائے گا جو کہ مستقبل انٹلکٹو اور امانیت آمیز پبلک سافٹ پروجیکٹس ڈیول کرنے کے لئے استعمال کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ حکام نے بتایا کی شواہد نے ابتدائی آزمائشوں کی نشانیاں بھی دکھا دی ہیں جو مثبت نتائج دکھا سکتی ہیں۔ اس پروجیکٹ میں، ایمرجنس افیسروں اور انٹیلیجنس انکوائری سسٹمز کے پیشہ ورانہ اداروں میں لاگو measa گیا ہے جو کہ پنجاب حکومت کے بارے میں یہی ہے۔ kỉرپ رہے کہ، پنجاب حکومت نے کچھ سے زیادہ درجن کے اساتذہ اور 130 ملین کمیونٹی کو اپوزیشن سے ا50 سیکٹرز پر خدمات دی ہیں





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