پنکی ڈرگ کیس میں دو سائکل چلانے والوں کو ہرا کر گرفتار

Karachi کے جنوبی علاقے میں بوٹ باسین سے دو سائکل چلانے والوں کی حرazi متبادل طور پر پنکی کے گینگ کے involvement سے متعلق

ایک اور اہم ترقی کے حصول کے دوران ساحل پولیس کے جنوبی علاقے میں جمعرات کو بوٹ باسین کے علاقے سے دو سائکل چلانے والوں کو حراست میں لے لیا گیا۔ پولیس کے مطابق دونوں سائکل چلانے والے عقیب اور غلام مصطفی آن لائن نشہ-breathing مواد کی ترسیل میں ملوث تھے اور پنکی کے گینگ کے لیے کام کرتے تھے۔ 24News HD ٹی وی چینل کی رپورٹ کے مطابق انمل alias پنکی نامی ڈرگ ڈیلر کی一对 custody سے متعلق مزید معلومات سامنے آئی ہیں۔ پولیس نے کہا کہ پنکی کے فون سے 100+ GB ڈیٹاس استنباط کرنے میں کامیاب ہوئی ہے۔ تفتیشی افسران نے yards بتایا کہ ان کی فون سے ہزاروں افراد کے فون نمبرز اور آن لائن Transactions کی سکرین شاٹس برآمد ہوئی ہیں۔ Kindertuesday کو 24News نے رپورٹ کیا کہ تحقیق کنندہ افسران نے پنکی کے موبائل فون کے ڈیٹا میں سے 100 سے زائد GB ڈیٹا بحال کر لیا ہے۔ ذرائع سے بتایا گیا کہ مقدمے کے تحقیق افسر (IO) کو پنکی کے موبائل فون ڈیٹا کے فوری رپورٹ مل چکی ہے۔ اس کے علاوہ، ان Hundred اسکرین شاٹس اور بینک Slips بھی برآمد ہوئی ہیں۔ ذرائع نے بتایا کہ تحقیق کارکنوں نے 13, 000 سے زیادہ افراد کے فون نمبرز تک رسائی حاصل کرنے میں کامیاب ہوئے ہیں۔ پیر کو کارachi کی ایک سیشنز کوٹ نے زیشان اور سوحیل نامی دو مشتبہ افراد کی جمانت درخواستوں کو مسترد کر دیا، جنہوں been prime مشتبہ پنکی کے معروف ڈرنگ کیس میں середиحه کردیا۔ defence counsel رحمان غنی خطاط کے مطابق مشتبہوں کے نام اصل FIR میں شامل نہیں تھے، وہ بعد میں️ investigation کے دوران شامل کیے گئے۔ Deputy District Public Prosecutor عارف ستی نے court کو بتایا کہ پنکی کے فون ریکارڈ اور Financial Transactions سے مشتبہوں کی ملوث之术 ثابت ہوتی ہے۔ انہوں نے court کو بتایا کہ مشتبہوں کے بینک اکاؤنٹس میں سے prime مشتتبہ پنکی اور دیگر ا Accomplice کو wrongfully رقم منتقل کی گئی۔ court نے اس بات کو مستحکم کیا کہ دستیاب Material، بشمول بینک ریکارڈ اور ڈیجیٹل ثبوت، ملزمین سے linked ہے۔ court نے اس بات پر غور کیا کہ Sindh CNS Act کے تحت نشہ breing مواد کی مدد یا ا pronation ایک سنگین جرم ہے۔ court کا خیال تھا کہ research material سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ مشتبہوں نے پنکی اور another مشتبہ ہمیرا کے معاون Ke role بنایا۔ court نے یہ بھی واضح کیا کہation present stage میں، مشتبہوں کو جمانت Milana نہیں چاہیے۔ پنکی کے حراست میں لے جانے پرcountry میں نشہ breing مواد کے انتشار کی extent کا اندازہ ہوا۔ Interrogation کے دورانAdvertised ڈرگ ڈیلر نے مختلف افراد، بشمول showbiz industry سے وابستہ افراد کے نامLucency کہ جن کو وہ نشہ breing مواد فراہم کرتی تھیں۔ انہوںNe بھی دعویٰ کیا کہ Interrogation کے دوران آپ کو کچھ افراد کے نام بیان کرنے پر.

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پنکی ڈرگ بٹ باسین 13 000 جمانت 24News کارachi سیشنز کوٹ SIP بینک تراکن Showbiz ہمیرا

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