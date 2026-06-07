پیٹھ کی چربی کم کرنے کے مؤثر طریقے اور مشقوں کا بیان

اس خبر میں پیٹھ کی چربی کی وجوہات، اس کم کرنے کے حقیقی طریقوں اور مخصوص مشقوں جیسے ریورس ہپ، oblique لیفت اور ڈمبل سائیڈ riz پر توجہ دی گئی ہے۔

پیٹھ کی چربی سے مراد وہ اضافی چربی ہے جو کمر کے نیچے حصے میں جمع ہوتی ہے اور اس سے چھائیں بنتی ہیں۔ اس کے کئی وجوہات ہیں جن میں عمر، مجموعی بڈی فٹ لیول اور پٹھوں کا ٹون شامل ہے۔ تاہم، اس کو منظم طاقت تمرین اور متوازن خوراک کے ذریعے کم کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ یہ سمجھنا غلط ہے کہ صرف اس خاص علاقے پر توجہ دے کر پیٹھ کی چربی ختم کی جا سکتی ہے۔ حقیقت یہ ہے کہ پیٹھ کی چربی کو کم کرنے کے لیے پورے جسم کی مجموعی چربی کو گراتے ہیں۔ چربی کی اسٹوریج کو انفرادیت، کھانے کے عادات اور روزمرہ کی زندگی کا انداز اثر پہنچاتا ہے۔ بہت سے لوگ سینہ اور بازوؤں کی مشقوں پر توجہ دیتے ہیں لیکن پٹھوں کے پیٹھ کے حصے کو نظر انداز کرنا چککر کے انداز میں کمی کا باعث بنا ہے۔ 1.

ریورس ہپ: ریورس ہپ کے لیے آپ کو ایک ایکسercise بال درکار ہے جس پر آپPET کے بلے پر لیٹ جاتے ہیں اور پھر اپنے گلوٹ پٹھوں کو ساتھ ساتھ دباتے رہتے ہیں۔ بال حرکت کے دوران مستحکم رہنا چاہیے جبکہ آپ پوز اپنے سے پہلے کچھ سیکنڈ کے لیے رکھتے ہیں اور پھر اپنے پاؤں نیچے کرتے ہیں۔ یہ آپ کے پیٹ کے اوپری حصے میں موجود Obliques کو مشق دیتا ہے، آپ داہنے طرف لیٹتے ہیں اور پاؤں ایک دوسرے کے اوپر رکھتے ہیں۔ اپنا بایا ہاتھ سر کے پیچھے رکھیں جبکہ داہنا ہاتھ آرام سے رہے اور پھر اپنے بائیں پاؤں کو اوپر نیچے کرنا شروع کر دیں۔ یقینی بنائیں کہ سر حرکت کےdurants مستحکم رہے۔ کچھ دفعہ دہرائیں پھر سائیڈ تبدیل کریں۔ یہ خاص طور پر آپ کے بیکسائیڈز اور گلوٹس کے لیے موثر ہے۔ آپ کو بس اپنے PET کے بلے پر لیٹنا ہے اور ایک ساتھ اپنے ہاتھ اور پاؤں زمین سے اٹھا دیں۔ لوگ جو پیٹھ کا ٹون حاصل کرنا چاہتے ہیں صرف سائیڈوارد ڈمبل اٹھا کر دفعہ دہرائیں تاکہ یہ مشق اثر کر سکے





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پیٹھ کی چربی کم کرنے کے طریقے مشقیں ریورس ہپ ڈمبل سائیڈ Riz م迹ل和技术

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