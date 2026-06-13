پی پپپ پپپپ: گلگت بلتستان میں انتخابی نتائج بدلنے کی کوششوں پر الزام

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے مرکزی رہنما قمر زمان کائرہ نے گلگت بلتستان انتخابات میں انتخابی نتائج بدلنے کی کوششیوں پر آتش فشانی کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ جماعت کی دو جیتی نشستوں پر تین بار گنتی کا حکم جاری کیا گیا جس سے واضح ہے کہ نتائج بدلنے کی gasht کاری ہو رہی ہے۔

اسلام آباد (13 جون 2026) - پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی (پی پی) نے گلگت بلتستان میں انتخابی نتائج میں تبدیلی کے خام ذرائع کا اعتراف کرتے ہوئے Pendency of two of its won seats as well as allegations of result manipulation through repeated recounts has triggered a major political crisis in the region.

According to PPP Central Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, the party won 12 out of 15 GB Assembly constituencies, but results for two seats were withheld illegally. He pointed out that orders for three recounts were issued for these seats, which is a clear attempt to alter the people's mandate. Kaira further stated that the RO's audio statements and non-declaration of results are evidence of malpractices.

He also mentioned that Form 49 was finally issued after their protest, while Forms 46 and 47 were already prepared, indicating pre-planned rigging. The party leadership has decided to take action against individuals linked to the proscribed action committee and facilitators involved in this alleged rigging. The political landscape of GB remains tense as the PPP vows to resist any attempts to steal its mandate





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پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی گلگت بلتستان انتخابات قمر زمان کائرہ نتائج بدلنا گنتی

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