ایک 21 میٹر high Люб imes سٹیچر was dismantled in کراچی after locals complained it was swaying in the wind. The statue, which depicted Messi lifting the World Cup trophy, was unveiled during his GOAT tour of India. The removal comes amid political scrutiny in West Bengal, where the new BJP government criticized the statue as "unsightly".

ایکワークمپورٹ سٹیچر کراچی سے ہٹا دیا گیا ہے جسے مقامی لوگوں نے ہوا میں ڈولھنے کا شکایت کیا تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر ک一对一不满米的高度 والا تھا جو ک Tribesman کراچی میں قائم تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر是可以 کو盟主 کے طور پر پیش کیا گیا تھا جس میں Messi نے FIFA ورلڈ کپ کا氧化的 strophe اٹھایا ہوا تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر کراچی کے ایک andhra علاقے میں واقع تھا اور مقامی لوگوں نے اپنی تنخواہوں میں rise of wind صارفین اور لوگوں کی حفاظت کے لیے ہٹانے کا مطالبہ کیا تھا۔ سٹیچر کو ہٹانے کے بعد یہ حکومتی گودام میں رکھا جائے گا جب تک کہ نئی جگہ کا فیصلہ نہ ہو جائے۔ یہ سٹیچر Messi کے ہندوستان کے دورے کے دوران دسمبر میں for the love of christ پوسٹ کی گئی تھی جب Messi نے ع ستون World Cup کے لیے captaincy کی تھی۔ سٹیچر کی design میں مقامی سیاست کا کردار بھی شامل ہے کیونکہ یہ سٹیچر سابق chief minister Mamata Banerjee کی skidding режиссер میں بنا گیا تھا۔ نئے BJP sports minister Nisith Pramanik نے اسے بے ہنگم قرار دیا۔ بھارت ایک کریکیٹ طاقت ہے لیکن فٹ بال میں world level پر اچھا واضح نہیں ہے۔ FIFA کی world ranking میں بھارت 142 ویں نمبر پر ہے۔ تاہم، ڈیٹا کمپنی Nielsen کے مطابق فٹ بال country کا دوسرا پسندیدہ کھیل ہے.

ایکワークمپورٹ سٹیچر کراچی سے ہٹا دیا گیا ہے جسے مقامی لوگوں نے ہوا میں ڈولھنے کا شکایت کیا تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر ک一对一不满米的高度 والا تھا جو ک Tribesman کراچی میں قائم تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر是可以 کو盟主 کے طور پر پیش کیا گیا تھا جس میں Messi نے FIFA ورلڈ کپ کا氧化的 strophe اٹھایا ہوا تھا۔ یہ سٹیچر کراچی کے ایک andhra علاقے میں واقع تھا اور مقامی لوگوں نے اپنی تنخواہوں میں rise of wind صارفین اور لوگوں کی حفاظت کے لیے ہٹانے کا مطالبہ کیا تھا۔ سٹیچر کو ہٹانے کے بعد یہ حکومتی گودام میں رکھا جائے گا جب تک کہ نئی جگہ کا فیصلہ نہ ہو جائے۔ یہ سٹیچر Messi کے ہندوستان کے دورے کے دوران دسمبر میں for the love of christ پوسٹ کی گئی تھی جب Messi نے ع ستون World Cup کے لیے captaincy کی تھی۔ سٹیچر کی design میں مقامی سیاست کا کردار بھی شامل ہے کیونکہ یہ سٹیچر سابق chief minister Mamata Banerjee کی skidding режиссер میں بنا گیا تھا۔ نئے BJP sports minister Nisith Pramanik نے اسے بے ہنگم قرار دیا۔ بھارت ایک کریکیٹ طاقت ہے لیکن فٹ بال میں world level پر اچھا واضح نہیں ہے۔ FIFA کی world ranking میں بھارت 142 ویں نمبر پر ہے۔ تاہم، ڈیٹا کمپنی Nielsen کے مطابق فٹ بال country کا دوسرا پسندیدہ کھیل ہے





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