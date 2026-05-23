کے ہونے والے ملاقات میں کhyber Pakhtunkhwa کے CM نے جUI-F کے سربراہ سے ملاقات کی

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Friday. Sohail Afridi met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and offered condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Idris. He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of deceased ranks. During the meeting, Sohail Afridi and Fazlur Rehman discussed the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed concern over recent terrorist attacks in the province. Both leaders also held detailed discussions regarding the provincial rights. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also hosted a dinner in honour of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl ( JUI-F ) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Friday. Sohail Afridi met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and offered condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Idris.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of deceased ranks. During the meeting, Sohail Afridi and Fazlur Rehman discussed the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed concern over recent terrorist attacks in the province. Both leaders also held detailed discussions regarding the provincial rights. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also hosted a dinner in honour of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUI-F Islamabad Condolences Law And Order Terrorism Provincial Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CM Maryam says wheat is available in abundance in PunjabPunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that wheat is available in abundance in Punjab, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday. Chairing a high-level

Read more »

PHC Chief Justice expresses dismay over security situation in KP, weaknesses in prosecutionPeshawar High Court Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah has expressed dismay over the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the shortcomings in the criminal

Read more »

Security forces have neutralised twenty-three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in a series of intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinceSecurity forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have successfully neutralised twenty three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in intelligence-based operations. The operations have resulted in the neutralisation of a prominent kharji Ring leader of that group, Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib.

Read more »

News Headlines: Wheat Supply Issue, Gas Supply, Joint Work, Summer VacationsBilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed the political and administrative situation of the province, particularly in relation to wheat and gas supply, during a meeting in Islamabad.

Read more »

Punjab CM orders officers to stay on frontline during Eid-ul-AdhaMaryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed administrative and police officers across the province to remain on the frontline during Eid-ul-Adha and ensure

Read more »

Pakistani militant groups' clash leaves 18 dead amid fears of worsening tensionsThe clash between the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and the Taliban-linked Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the Pakistani city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district left 18 militants dead, raising fears of worsening tensions between the two militant groups.

Read more »