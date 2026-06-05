اتر پردیش کے وزیراعلیٰ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دینے کے مطالبے پر رد عمل کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ’میں اس وقت ایک رجحان دیکھ رہا ہوں۔ تمام مولوی اور مولانا یہ بیان دے رہے ہیں کہ گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دو۔ ہم نے کہا کہ گائے ہماری ماں ہے اور ہماری نسلوں سے اس کا رشتہ ہے۔‘ انھوں نے مزید کہا کہ ’کیا ماں اور بیٹے کے درمیان کچھ قرار دینے کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے؟ یہ ہماری روایات ہیں۔ اپنی ماں کے بارے میں جو عزت کا جذبہ رکھتے ہیں، وہی جذبہ ہمارا بھی ہے، ہم نے گائے کو ماں مانا ہے۔‘ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے مزید کہا کہ ’گائے ہمارے لیے ماں ہے، جانور تو تمہاری سمجھے۔ جیسے ہماری ماں کے بارے میں کسی کو تعارف دینے کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی، ویسے ہی گاؤ ماں کے بارے میں بھی کسی اعلان کی ضرورت نہیں۔‘

گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دینے کے مطالبے پر رد عمل کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے اتر پردیش کے وزیراعلیٰ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے کہا کہ ’میں اس وقت ایک رجحان دیکھ رہا ہوں۔ تمام مولوی اور مولانا یہ بیان دے رہے ہیں کہ گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دو۔ ہم نے کہا کہ گائے ہماری ماں ہے اور ہماری نسلوں سے اس کا رشتہ ہے۔‘ انھوں نے مزید کہا کہ ’کیا ماں اور بیٹے کے درمیان کچھ قرار دینے کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے؟

یہ ہماری روایات ہیں۔ اپنی ماں کے بارے میں جو عزت کا جذبہ رکھتے ہیں، وہی جذبہ ہمارا بھی ہے، ہم نے گائے کو ماں مانا ہے۔‘ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے مزید کہا کہ ’گائے ہمارے لیے ماں ہے، جانور تو تمہاری سمجھے۔ جیسے ہماری ماں کے بارے میں کسی کو تعارف دینے کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی، ویسے ہی گاؤ ماں کے بارے میں بھی کسی اعلان کی ضرورت نہیں۔

BBCUrdu / 🏆 11. in PK

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