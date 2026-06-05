اتر پردیش کے وزیراعلیٰ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دینے کے مطالبے پر رد عمل کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ’میں اس وقت ایک رجحان دیکھ رہا ہوں۔ تمام مولوی اور مولانا یہ بیان دے رہے ہیں کہ گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دو۔ ہم نے کہا کہ گائے ہماری ماں ہے اور ہماری نسلوں سے اس کا رشتہ ہے۔‘ انھوں نے مزید کہا کہ ’کیا ماں اور بیٹے کے درمیان کچھ قرار دینے کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے؟ یہ ہماری روایات ہیں۔ اپنی ماں کے بارے میں جو عزت کا جذبہ رکھتے ہیں، وہی جذبہ ہمارا بھی ہے، ہم نے گائے کو ماں مانا ہے۔‘ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے مزید کہا کہ ’گائے ہمارے لیے ماں ہے، جانور تو تمہاری سمجھے۔ جیسے ہماری ماں کے بارے میں کسی کو تعارف دینے کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی، ویسے ہی گاؤ ماں کے بارے میں بھی کسی اعلان کی ضرورت نہیں۔‘
گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دینے کے مطالبے پر رد عمل کا اظہار کرتے ہوئے اتر پردیش کے وزیراعلیٰ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے کہا کہ ’میں اس وقت ایک رجحان دیکھ رہا ہوں۔ تمام مولوی اور مولانا یہ بیان دے رہے ہیں کہ گائے کو قومی جانور قرار دو۔ ہم نے کہا کہ گائے ہماری ماں ہے اور ہماری نسلوں سے اس کا رشتہ ہے۔‘ انھوں نے مزید کہا کہ ’کیا ماں اور بیٹے کے درمیان کچھ قرار دینے کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے؟
یہ ہماری روایات ہیں۔ اپنی ماں کے بارے میں جو عزت کا جذبہ رکھتے ہیں، وہی جذبہ ہمارا بھی ہے، ہم نے گائے کو ماں مانا ہے۔‘ یوگی آدتیاناتھ نے مزید کہا کہ ’گائے ہمارے لیے ماں ہے، جانور تو تمہاری سمجھے۔ جیسے ہماری ماں کے بارے میں کسی کو تعارف دینے کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی، ویسے ہی گاؤ ماں کے بارے میں بھی کسی اعلان کی ضرورت نہیں۔
Gaye National Animal India Hinduism Muslim Animal Slaughter Political Party Bengal India's Largest Religious Organization India's Former Vice President India's Minister Of Law And Justice India's Supreme Court India's Constitution India's Constitution (Amendment) Act India's Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-E India's Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-N India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtiet India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-T India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-E India's Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-N India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fortieth India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Th India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Fo India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Si India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Ei India's Constitution (One Hundred And Forty-Ni India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fiftieth India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Th India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Fo India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Si India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Ei India's Constitution (One Hundred And Fifty-Ni India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixtieth India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Th India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Fo India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Fi India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Si India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Se India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Ei India's Constitution (One Hundred And Sixty-Ni India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Seventy- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-T India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-E India's Constitution (One Hundred And Eighty-N India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-T India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-F India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-S India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-E India's Constitution (One Hundred And Ninety-N India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundredt India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred- India's Constitution (One Hundred And Hundred-