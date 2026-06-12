س不喜欢 court نے south korea کے former president yoon suk yeol کو drone operation اور martial law کے منسلک الزامات میں 30 سال قید کی سزا سنائی ہے۔ یہ ruling nation ko we小鱼 kia.

ایک south korea n court نے former president yoon suk yeol کو 30 سال قید کی سزا سنائی ہے۔ یہ landmark ruling drone incursion allegations سے مربوط ہے جو Yoon کا maritial law declaration کے运筹 executive order منسلک کرتی ہے۔ south korea کے seoul central district court نے Yoon کو abuse of power اور aiding the enemy کے الزامات میں مجرم پایا۔ عدالت نے کہا کہ Yoon نے october 2024 میں شمالی کوریا کے haiwat پر drone operation کی from the outset conspiracy کی۔ یہ operation martial law لانے کے pretext کیbuild کرنے کی کوشش کا حصہ تھا جو ناکام ہوئی۔ Yoon نے ہمیشہ تمام الزامات کو مسترد کیا ہے۔ اس کی legal team کہتی ہے کہ ہو نے drone operation کو نہ order کیا نہ approve کیا بلکہ یہ north korea کے balloons filled with waste بھیجنے کے defensive response تھا۔ prosecutors نے april میں 30 سال کی سزا مانگو۔ یہ ruling Yoon کے legal setbacks میں سے ایک ہے۔ فروری میں another court نے Yoon کو life imprisonment سزا دی تھی insurrection کے معاملے میں۔ Yoon کو پہلے ہی impeachment ہو چیکا تھا اور Lee Jae Myung نے election جیتا۔ Yoon کو现行 custody میں ہے اور اسے اپیل کا حق ہے.

ایک south korean court نے former president yoon suk yeol کو 30 سال قید کی سزا سنائی ہے۔ یہ landmark ruling drone incursion allegations سے مربوط ہے جو Yoon کا maritial law declaration کے运筹 executive order منسلک کرتی ہے۔ south korea کے seoul central district court نے Yoon کو abuse of power اور aiding the enemy کے الزامات میں مجرم پایا۔ عدالت نے کہا کہ Yoon نے october 2024 میں شمالی کوریا کے haiwat پر drone operation کی from the outset conspiracy کی۔ یہ operation martial law لانے کے pretext کیbuild کرنے کی کوشش کا حصہ تھا جو ناکام ہوئی۔ Yoon نے ہمیشہ تمام الزامات کو مسترد کیا ہے۔ اس کی legal team کہتی ہے کہ ہو نے drone operation کو نہ order کیا نہ approve کیا بلکہ یہ north korea کے balloons filled with waste بھیجنے کے defensive response تھا۔ prosecutors نے april میں 30 سال کی سزا مانگو۔ یہ ruling Yoon کے legal setbacks میں سے ایک ہے۔ فروری میں another court نے Yoon کو life imprisonment سزا دی تھی insurrection کے معاملے میں۔ Yoon کو پہلے ہی impeachment ہو چیکا تھا اور Lee Jae Myung نے election جیتا۔ Yoon کو现行 custody میں ہے اور اسے اپیل کا حق ہے





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yoon Suk Yeol South Korea Martial Law Drone Incursion Abuse Of Power Aiding The Enemy Seoul Court Korean Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Energy-saving measures may be extended till June 30Government extends austerity and energy-saving measures until June 30; grocery stores can remain open until 10 pm.

Read more »

Govt extends standalone grocery, kiryana store timings to 10 PM across weekGovt extends austerity measures till June 30; grocery stores allowed till 10 pm; FO consular services to remain open on Fridays after review meeting chaired in Islamabad

Read more »

Govt revises business hours as austerity measures extended till June 30Govt extends austerity measures till June 30; grocery stores allowed till 10 pm; FO consular services to remain open on Fridays after review meeting chaired in Islamabad

Read more »

PPP, PML-N hold key talks on government formation in GBPPP and PML-N delegations meet in Gilgit to discuss government formation, political cooperation and possible power-sharing formula, with proposals to be sent to party leaderships

Read more »

Pakistan establishes first public sector Data Governance Council for power sectorPakistan forms first public sector Data Governance Council for the power sector, integrating key institutions to improve transparency, planning, data security and investment

Read more »

South Korea's ex-president gets 30 years over North Korea drone incidentSouth Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for sending drones into North Korea, a move prosecutors argued was aimed

Read more »